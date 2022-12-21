Your Daily Horoscope: December 21, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Wednesday, December 21st, a sliver of a waning crescent Moon flies in a harmonious trine with Jupiter under Pisces in the 6th House of Health, suggesting a need to tend to our physical, mental, and emotional well-being. This might need to happen at the cost of our ego, as indicated by a tense square between the Sun and Ceres and Jupiter.

What might this mean for your sign today?

It isn’t enough to protest for protesting’s sake. The stars urge you to consider what you’re advocating for and, most importantly, why. If you don’t know the answer, how do you expect anyone else to fall in line with you?

Be wary of your past hurts exacerbating—or instigating—interpersonal conflict, Taurus. As visceral as these feelings might feel, that doesn’t mean they’re rooted in reality. On the contrary, these emotions are merely projections of your insecurities.

Changes within unfamiliar areas of our lives tend to be less complicated than changes that must occur in your own backyard. Indeed, it’s challenging to assess problems within ourselves honestly. Leaning on your community of trusted loved ones can help in this regard.

You’ve been chasing temporary gratification for a while, but the stars urge you to start focusing on long-term prosperity. While these efforts aren’t as readily validating, their benefits often last longer and impact our lives in more significant ways.

The best things in life take time—and work. Don’t be so quick to jump ship when the going gets tough. You are more than capable of handling this situation. There’s no need to give up hope when you’re this close to the finish line.

No one is immune to the need to learn new things—not even you, Virgo. Your inability to accept new information and ideas as fact will inevitably start to backfire sooner or later. How long will you wait for that to happen?

Our past pain can either act as stepping stones or quicksand. Ultimately, it depends on whether you let them encourage you to help others avoid these same pitfalls or if you use it as an excuse to cause other people the same harm.

Not everything has to be a sprint, Scorpio. You’ve become so focused on the finish line that you’ve forgotten to enjoy the race. Take a moment (or several) to look around and appreciate what you have right now.

While your work ethic is certainly admirable, the stars warn you not to let it cloud and disaffect your relationships. Is the climb up to the top really worth it if you end up with no one with whom to enjoy it?

Despite your best efforts, you can’t juggle everything at once. You must be willing to put something down if you hope to continue your progress. The stars encourage you to prioritize your home life first.

You don’t have to understand an idea immediately for it to have merit, Aquarius. Take all the time you need to mull it over; just make sure you’re not brushing it off prematurely. Confirmation bias can be incredibly strong.

As your focus shifts from nurturing others to accomplishing your goals, don’t forget that you’re allowed to take as many breaks as you need with both. There’s no shame in taking a moment to catch your breath, Pisces.

