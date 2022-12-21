Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: December 21, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Wednesday, December 21st.

By Madame Miranda
December 21, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Wednesday, December 21st, a sliver of a waning crescent Moon flies in a harmonious trine with Jupiter under Pisces in the 6th House of Health, suggesting a need to tend to our physical, mental, and emotional well-being. This might need to happen at the cost of our ego, as indicated by a tense square between the Sun and Ceres and Jupiter. 

What might this mean for your sign today?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

It isn’t enough to protest for protesting’s sake. The stars urge you to consider what you’re advocating for and, most importantly, why. If you don’t know the answer, how do you expect anyone else to fall in line with you?

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

Be wary of your past hurts exacerbating—or instigating—interpersonal conflict, Taurus. As visceral as these feelings might feel, that doesn’t mean they’re rooted in reality. On the contrary, these emotions are merely projections of your insecurities.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Changes within unfamiliar areas of our lives tend to be less complicated than changes that must occur in your own backyard. Indeed, it’s challenging to assess problems within ourselves honestly. Leaning on your community of trusted loved ones can help in this regard.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

You’ve been chasing temporary gratification for a while, but the stars urge you to start focusing on long-term prosperity. While these efforts aren’t as readily validating, their benefits often last longer and impact our lives in more significant ways.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

The best things in life take time—and work. Don’t be so quick to jump ship when the going gets tough. You are more than capable of handling this situation. There’s no need to give up hope when you’re this close to the finish line.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

No one is immune to the need to learn new things—not even you, Virgo. Your inability to accept new information and ideas as fact will inevitably start to backfire sooner or later. How long will you wait for that to happen?

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Our past pain can either act as stepping stones or quicksand. Ultimately, it depends on whether you let them encourage you to help others avoid these same pitfalls or if you use it as an excuse to cause other people the same harm.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Not everything has to be a sprint, Scorpio. You’ve become so focused on the finish line that you’ve forgotten to enjoy the race. Take a moment (or several) to look around and appreciate what you have right now.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

While your work ethic is certainly admirable, the stars warn you not to let it cloud and disaffect your relationships. Is the climb up to the top really worth it if you end up with no one with whom to enjoy it?

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Despite your best efforts, you can’t juggle everything at once. You must be willing to put something down if you hope to continue your progress. The stars encourage you to prioritize your home life first.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

You don’t have to understand an idea immediately for it to have merit, Aquarius. Take all the time you need to mull it over; just make sure you’re not brushing it off prematurely. Confirmation bias can be incredibly strong.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

As your focus shifts from nurturing others to accomplishing your goals, don’t forget that you’re allowed to take as many breaks as you need with both. There’s no shame in taking a moment to catch your breath, Pisces. 

