Your Daily Horoscope: December 20, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Tuesday, December 20th, a waning crescent Moon directly opposes Uranus retrograde in the 8th House of Reincarnation under Taurus. Meanwhile, the Sun is straddling the line between the 3rd House of Communications and the 4th House of Home and Family under Sagittarius and Capricorn, respectively.

Where does your sign fit into the mix today?

Instead of exhausting yourself trying to push back against these delays, why don’t you try embracing them? Surely, there’s something else you can occupy yourself with in the meantime. But you’ll never know if you refuse to look.

Sometimes, despite our best efforts, things don’t work out. Holding onto these failed ideas or approaches anyway is a recipe for disaster. It’s time to move on, learn from your mistakes, and start heading in a new direction.

Be wary of the false sense of security that holding onto every relationship in your life might bring, Gemini. If these connections are making you unhappy, then how beneficial could they really be to your well-being?

Perhaps the problem isn’t what’s happening around you. Maybe the problem lies in your expectations and priorities. When was the last time you evaluated either? A shift in perspective might clear up this confusion quicker than you’d think.

It’s hard to go wrong when you follow the golden rule, especially for someone who desires so much love and affection from others. Remember to extend these values to those around you, and the reciprocation is sure to follow.

As skilled of a planner as you are, it’s important not to underestimate the universe’s ability to throw a curveball. Don’t forget that a flexible sapling will survive a storm better than a rigid oak tree. Keep an open mind.

It isn’t always your responsibility to catalyze action for someone else, Libra. More often than not, it’s just as beneficial to sit with the other person while they rest. Silence between companions can be incredibly restorative and insightful.

The universe has offered a valuable revelation—will you listen to it? Not everything has to follow your plans to a T, Scorpio. You might enjoy what the cosmos have in store for you more than your actual plans.

Stopping your progress to help others catch up isn’t the detrimental, time-wasting act your ego is trying to tell you it is. There is strength in teamwork, but you have to try it to fully appreciate this fact.

Are you really lost on what’s been nagging you lately? Or are you just postponing the inevitable because you’re unhappy with the root cause of your frustration? It’s important that you answer this honestly, Cap.

Killing your darlings can be an unpleasant exercise, but generally speaking, it’s an overwhelmingly positive one. Our prideful egos can often mislead us into thinking a certain school of thought is immune to plot holes when that really isn’t the case.

The stars are lining in your favor, Pisces. Don’t let your insecurities rain on your parade. Others are rooting for you more than you let yourself believe. Stand firm in your beliefs, abilities, and values today. You got this.

