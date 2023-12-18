Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: December 18, 2023

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

By M. Davis-McAfee
December 18, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Be cautious of reacting to assumptions and not reality, Aries. As real as these emotions might feel to you, that doesn’t negate the possibility of them misleading you. Rather than looking for hidden intent behind everything and everyone, try taking what they present to you at face value.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

The relationships we choose to cultivate are rarely random, Taurus. Whether you’re consciously aware of it or not, the people with whom you choose to associate serve as mirrors that reflect your strengths and weaknesses back at you. Are you happy with what you see?

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

So, things didn’t work out the way you wanted them to. That’s an inevitability of life — not an unforgivable failure on your part, Gemini. Try to look at this in a positive light. Figuring out what doesn’t work puts you one step closer to finding what does. This is a blessing, not a curse.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Despite the easy, breezy attitude they often elicit, the best things in life often require the most amount of work — or, at the very least, the most maintenance. Don’t let this success distract you from all the effort it took to get there and, more importantly, the effort it will take to keep it.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

Refusing to acknowledge reality for what it is will only hurt you, Leo. As much as it might feel like you’re protecting yourself, you’re really doing the opposite. Closing your eyes and shutting out the rest of the world is a surefire way to make sure life’s next curveball surprises you.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Does your reaction to this obstacle match the size of the hurdle itself? The stars urge you to consider whether you’re letting other emotions seep into this situation. While this blending is understandable, it’s not exactly productive. Focus on one issue at a time, Virgo.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

No one is asking you to be a martyr for everyone else. So, why do you insist on volunteering yourself to do so? Contrary to what your people-pleasing tendencies might tell you, you won’t earn any extra points for constantly sticking your neck out for others. You’ll only get hurt, Libra.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Be wary of the temptation of your comfort zone, Scorpio. Just because you’re used to something doesn’t mean it’s good for you. Conversely, just because something is different doesn’t make it inherently bad. Keep an open mind. Try not to jump to conclusions so quickly.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

We put our intuition and insights to the test when we navigate uncharted territory, and the universe is presenting you with such an opportunity right now. Push past the initial self-doubt, and listen to your gut. Whether you’re right or wrong, this can be a catalyst for personal growth.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Your ability to solve unexpected problems is admirable, Cap. But how many of these problems could’ve been avoided if you had taken an extra moment or two to consider your plan of action? Your problem-solving skills become less useful if you’re the one stirring the pot in the first place.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

It isn’t enough to daydream about a new way of life, Aquarius. You must take actionable steps to realize these fantasies into real-life change. You don’t win the race because you got close to the finish line; it’s only if you cross it that you win. Whatever you do, don’t give up your efforts now.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

How might your relationships change if you reacted solely to what’s in front of you and not in your head? Don’t be so quick to assume those around you are against you, Pisces. Just because your inner critic’s voice is the loudest in the room doesn’t make it the most accurate.