Your Daily Horoscope: December 18, 2022

On Sunday, December 18th, a waning crescent Moon flies in opposition to Chiron retrograde, a dwarf planet that governs our emotional soft spots. Chiron is currently under Aries in the 7th House of Relationships, suggesting an emotional confrontation within a close connection. Additionally, the Sun forms two tense squares with Ceres and Jupiter, indicating a heightened need to honor one's needs and goals.

On Sunday, December 18th, a waning crescent Moon flies in opposition to Chiron retrograde, a dwarf planet that governs our emotional soft spots. Chiron is currently under Aries in the 7th House of Relationships, suggesting an emotional confrontation within a close connection. Additionally, the Sun forms two tense squares with Ceres and Jupiter, indicating a heightened need to honor one’s needs and goals.

What might that look like for your sign today?

When so much of your identity is wrapped up in productivity, passion, and zeal, it can be easy to feel detached from yourself when these things wane. Remember that everything ebbs and flows, and they’ll come back eventually.

While your generous spirit is admirable, the stars warn you against giving outside of your means. Be sure that you’re leaving enough resources for you and yours before you start overextending to other, more distant connections.

Is keeping the peace really worth it if it creates turmoil within yourself? The stars urge you to stop being so quick to put yourself on the back burner. You deserve just as much attention and respect as everyone else, Gemini.

You are not your worst moments, Cancer, so stop acting like you are. Everyone experiences setbacks and disappointments. If you were to keep a tally of both negative and positive moments, you’d likely find the latter isn’t as rare as you think.

Taking care of your mental health can take many forms, including letting go of detrimental relationships in your life. As lovely as it would be for everyone to have your best interests in mind, this is simply not the case.

Don’t underestimate the ability of even semi-distant relationships to disaffect your daily life and well-being, Virgo. These minor conflicts become far less manageable when piled on top of all your other obligations and responsibilities.

Are you holding onto this faltering connection out of love or pride? If it’s the former, then there might be a silver lining to be had. But if it’s the latter, you might as well quit while you’re ahead, Libra.

We aren’t always as aware of our needs as we think we are. So, when one springs up that we weren’t expecting, it’s important not to discredit it immediately. There is still more to you that you have yet to discover, Scorpio.

Be careful not to burn all your bridges on the way to what you consider success, Sag. These junctions might seem inconsequential now, but you never know how the tides may change. Remember to be kind.

Your purpose in life doesn’t have to be gilded or monumental. On the contrary, you can find plenty of meaning in the small, seemingly mundane moments of life. Remember to look for them there, too.

Don’t be afraid to dig into this curiosity a little deeper, Aquarius. There is still plenty for you to explore and learn. No one is immune to expanding their mind a little further—not even someone as forward-thinking as you.

Enjoy this sudden wave of prosperity while it’s here, but don’t let it blind you to reality. Resting on your haunches too early can cause you to miss red flags you normally would have caught if your guard was up.

