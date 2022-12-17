Your Daily Horoscope: December 17, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Saturday, December 17th, a waning crescent Moon flies in a tense square with Venus in the 1st House of Self and the 4th House of Home & Family, respectively. While the Sun’s opposition with Mars retrograde is finally beginning to soften, the star is slowly moving into an equally volatile square with Jupiter. Be wary of emotions getting in the way of our judgment and progress today.

What might that look like for your sign?

There’s a big difference between wallowing and processing. While the former can lean toward the unproductive side, there is great merit in taking your time with the latter. No one is rushing you. You decide when you’re ready.

Temporary gratification often falls short of the rewards of long-term satisfaction, Taurus. Be wary of letting your emotions run so high that you lose sight of that. Spite might feel good for a second, but it won’t create long-lasting relationships.

Sometimes we run toward the same problems again, not because we don’t know any better but because our pride wants a second shot at handling it better. The real question is, do you want your pride calling the shots?

The stars urge you to remain focused on your place in the world around you. As you navigate matters of the heart or finances, be sure to assess whether the situation falls in line with your values, goals, and ambitions.

Falling into unhealthy habits can be incredibly deceiving, Leo. Your mind is tricked by the satisfaction of the ritual, but your body is bearing the brunt of the consequences. It’s time to reconsider whether this habit is worth keeping.

You’ve held your nose to the grindstone for quite some time, Virgo. You are well overdue to enjoy the benefits of your hard work. Indeed, you deserve a good time as much as the next person. So, don’t be afraid to take it.

Are you holding onto this relationship because it’s one worth keeping or because you’re too proud to let it go? While you might not readily admit the answer outwardly, there’s no sense in trying to lie to yourself about it.

It isn’t often that you let yourself succumb to giddy emotions of joy, elation, and excitement. Don’t let your insecurities convince you that doing so is superfluous. On the contrary, you need to relish these moments every now and then.

Blaming this conversational impasse on the other party is certainly easier than holding oneself accountable. Still, the stars urge you to try. Communication is always a two-way street, Sag. Don’t forget your obligations to the connection, either.

You’ve been trying to forgo your needs in the name of success for a long while now, and the stars are encouraging you to give up the fight. You can’t keep running on fumes and expect to get further down the road.

If there’s anyone who loves to prove they can overcome a challenge, it’s you, Aquarius. And luckily, the universe has presented you with such an opportunity. Use it to your advantage and believe in your capabilities.

It’s not always your job to make sure everyone else is completely satisfied, Pisces. You must reserve some of that energy for yourself. Disappointing people is an inevitability no one can avoid—indeed, that even means you.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

Holiday Shopping Suggestions