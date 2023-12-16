Your Daily Horoscope: December 16, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Not every path we follow is worth staying on, Aries. Part of the journey is figuring out which directions work — and, just as importantly, which ones don’t work — for our needs and goals. Don’t be afraid to experiment. And in that same vein, don’t let a redirection discourage you.

Coming to terms with a new mindset also requires us to confront the parts of ourselves that no longer fit. Sometimes, this process can be liberating. But more often than not, it can be painful and uncomfortable to release parts of our former selves. You’re allowed to grieve this change.

Be wary of assuming other people are aware of your true intentions, Gemini. Despite how obvious it might seem from your perspective, others can’t read your mind. All they have to go off of are your words and actions. So, it’s important you choose both carefully.

Your heightened sensitivity is both a blessing and a curse, Cancer. On the one hand, you can see change coming from a mile away. But on the other hand, you’re also more liable to blow things out of proportion. Consider your options thoughtfully, and pause before you act.

You’re quick to push others away before they can hurt you, but in doing so, you’re generating a self-fulfilling prophecy. Sure, you might feel a sense of justification in your isolation. But is it worth the intense loneliness? The rewards of vulnerability are often worth the potential risk.

Context is critical for successful communication, Virgo. Your feelings are valid, but if you want others to truly hear you, then you’ll have to learn to provide the appropriate background information. You’re staying above ground, but this problem requires you to dig it out at the root.

You are able to see past the wrongdoings and missteps of others as harmless consequences of being human. So, why are you so intent on ignoring those realities when it comes to your own errors? The burden of perfection is never going to serve you, Libra. It’s time you release it.

The longer you ignore your emotions, the more difficult it will be to identify them. While it might seem like you’re avoiding unnecessary work, all you’re really doing is adding more emotional labor for you to deal with further down the road. Be kind to your future self, and deal with it now.

Just because something is challenging doesn’t mean it’s impossible. Don’t let the opinions of others — or your own insecurities — stand in your way, Sag. You have the tools to overcome this obstacle, even if it doesn’t feel like it right now. Believe in yourself. You can handle this.

The universe doesn’t operate in black and white, and neither should we, Cap. As convenient as it would be to have clearly defined options laid out before us, far more often, life is nuanced and gray. The sooner you start practicing wading through the in-between, the easier it will become.

Pay close attention to the emotions your environment elicits within you. Our subconscious picks up far more than we tend to realize. Rather than focusing on the logistics of your current situation, focus on how it’s making you feel. Use these revelations as a compass, Aquarius.

Ego can manifest in multiple ways, which means you’re not off the hook just because you aren’t acting overly confident. Indeed, self-deprecation can be just as harmful — both to yourself and those around you. The stars urge you to act with more self-compassion today. You need it.