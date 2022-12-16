Your Daily Horoscope: December 16, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Friday, December 16th, a last-quarter Moon and the Sun stand in a tense square. This suggests difficulty between our emotional need for release and our ego’s temptation to hold on out of pride or spite. Another square between Mercury and Chiron retrograde indicates our feelings will make it difficult to communicate clearly.

What does this cosmic stand-off mean for your sign?

When life deals us a difficult lesson, sometimes it’s best to sit with the experience for longer than is comfortable. As unpleasant as this exercise might be, it helps us better process these emotions and gain greater insight overall.

What you might have prioritized several years ago doesn’t necessarily have to be what you focus on now. You are allowed to change your mind, despite what your ferocious stubborn streak is trying to tell you.

Running into the same obstacles after overcoming them once before can be disheartening. But it can also be exciting. You have tools you didn’t have during that first confrontation. Now, the outcome might work more in your favor.

We can convince ourselves of almost anything if we really, really try. That’s why it’s important to have a community of trusted, insightful individuals who will let you know when your emotions are getting the best of you.

You pride yourself on being able to manage and overcome challenging situations. So, you take it particularly hard when you come up short. But this is merely a temporary setback, Leo. Brush it off and keep on moving forward.

General wellness is not quite as hard to come by as we like to think—with the exception of acute illness or injury, of course. But you likely already know the habits you need to drop to improve your well-being, Virgo.

Be careful not to get caught up in pining over the greenness of someone else’s grass. Indeed, your grass could rival theirs if you took the time to water it. And chances are, someone is pining for yours right now, too.

Even if you can’t quite put your finger on what you need, you can get pretty close by doing other things that you enjoy. Focusing on yourself, in general, will likely knock loose whatever subconscious hang-up you’ve been trying to untangle.

You can’t expect to make it to the next level if you’re constantly weighing yourself down with undue stress and obligations. If you want to get off this plateau, then you’ll have to stop stretching yourself so thin.

Not liking something that’s widely considered enjoyable doesn’t make you inherently wrong, Cap. Everyone has different tastes and mental capacities for new things. Stick with what you like, and don’t worry about what everyone else is doing.

As easy as it might be to consider this obstacle a nuisance, the stars urge you to consider whether this could actually be a formidable experience. Don’t be so quick to brush off the lessons the universe provides you.

Being able to honestly assess what needs to go and what deserves to stay in your life is a crucial life skill, Pisces—one that you still need to practice a considerable amount. Avoiding disappointment is impossible, so don’t let that stop you.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

Holiday Shopping Suggestions