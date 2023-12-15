Your Daily Horoscope: December 15, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Pay close attention to your emotional reaction to negative stimuli around you. These responses offer invaluable insights into the deepest parts of our psyche, and you’d be wise to listen to them. Indeed, even our negative perception can guide us to a more positive, hopeful place.

Comfort is important in the grand scheme of things. But when considering faraway goals and endeavors, diligence is often far more useful. The rewards that await you on the other side of this journey will be well worth the temporary discomfort you might feel along the way, Taurus.

There’s nothing wrong with changing your mind. However, you can expect to run into snags if you don’t communicate this transition carefully. You are entitled to navigate your path in a way that best suits your needs. But you aren’t entitled to hurting others in the process, Gemini.

The longer we hold on to emotional grudges, the more likely it is that we’ll view them as protectors as opposed to the anchors they truly are. If you want off this plateau and into the next phase of your life, then you must learn to let go of the hard feelings that no longer serve you.

Be careful not to rely on assumptions your ego has fabricated, Leo. As realistic as these observations might seem — and, indeed, coincidence might see them become true — you’d be better off reacting to that which is directly in front of you, nothing more, nothing less.

Not everyone gets it right all of the time — not even you, Virgo. Rather than punishing or demeaning yourself for a simple misstep, consider this an opportunity for personal growth. You now know a way that decidedly doesn’t work. Thus, you’re one step closer to finding what does.

While it might be tempting to insert yourself into every interpersonal conflict you encounter, the stars urge you to reconsider. Being a mediator to everyone else’s problems is not your job. And if you continue to shell out emotional resources with no discretion, you’re liable to run out.

There is no such thing as total control, Scorpio. No matter how much you prepare and solidify your foundation, the universe will inevitably find a crack to slip into. The world will appear far less chaotic and unforgiving if you practice flexibility as opposed to regimented planning.

Be careful of the words you use when emotions are running high, Sag. Just because you’ll be ready to move on when the heat of the moment has cooled doesn’t mean others will feel the same. You can’t take back words already said, but you can control what you say in the future.

Great prosperity often lies just on the other side of significant discomfort, Cap. And unfortunately, there is no set timeline for these events to follow. You’ll simply have to trust your instincts as you wait for this transition to take place. You’ve got this. Don’t lose hope.

Now is not the time for doublespeak, Aquarius. If you have something on your mind, then say it. Don’t expect those around you to read between the lines and deduce your actual meaning. This expectation is a breeding ground for resentment, and that benefits no one in this situation.

Why are your needs and wishes always the last on your list of priorities, Pisces? Perhaps the reason you feel you haven’t gotten anywhere isn’t because the universe is working against you. On the contrary, it’s because you’re working against yourself. Get out of your own way already.