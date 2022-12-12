Your Daily Horoscope: December 12, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Monday, December 12th, a waning gibbous Moon flies through the 11th House of Friendships under Leo while the Sun sits in the 3rd House of Communications under Sagittarius. Both the Sun and Moon (which govern ego and emotion, respectively) are under the influence of fire energy, promising red-hot situations ahead. Whether these are pleasantly passionate or scorchingly negative depends on your sign.

Which will it be for you?

Hold on for just a little while longer, Aries. While it might not feel like it right now, this struggle won’t last forever. Don’t jump ship when you’re this close to reaching calmer waters. You’re stronger than you’re giving yourself credit for.

Identifying changes we need to make within ourselves and our immediate environment is not always easy. In fact, our egos do an excellent job of blinding us to these realities. It’s up to you to remove the rose-colored glasses, Taurus.

You’ve been so on the go lately that you’ve forgotten what it’s like to settle into a homebase. Your foundation feels wobbly, and your inner, emotional self feels uncentered. Take some alone time to steady your course.

Despite the negative reputation your overly sentimental heart can create, your ability to empathize and support others’ feelings is virtually unmatched. Don’t be afraid to use these muscles. They’re more important than you think, Cancer.

You spend so much time cultivating a devoted group of friends and loved ones, yet you never allow yourself to actually lean on them for support. The people in your life aren’t your fans; they’re your support system. Use them.

Just because an interpersonal dynamic is familiar doesn’t mean that it’s healthy, Virgo. Stopping generational cycles in their tracks is no small feat, but the stars urge you to try anyway. You can handle this challenge.

While this isn’t always the case, sometimes helping others with their problems offers greater insight into how we could approach ours. Don’t be afraid to lend a helping hand (and learn a little while you’re at it).

You’ve rarely opened yourself up completely to another person, but lately, you’ve felt compelled to do so. Try not to let the temporary apprehension discourage you from trying. A little excitement is a good thing, Scorpio.

Not all of your efforts need to focus on strength—endurance is important, too, Sag. Don’t forget to practice maintaining speed as well as sprinting forward. Both are critical to navigating your life path more skillfully.

There is no time limit to self-care, Cap. Listen to your body and mind, and take however long they’re telling you they need. Rushing yourself into relaxation (and timing yourself while there) defeats the whole purpose.

Learning to let go of your desire to control things will take time, Aquarius. There will be periods of time where you nail it and others where you don’t. Trust the process, and be patient with yourself in the meantime.

When we convince ourselves of realities that don’t exist, we create a place to which we can escape the messiness and confusion of real life. However, these problems will still be there when you return. So, it’s best to deal with them now.

