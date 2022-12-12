Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: December 12, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Monday, December 12th.

By Madame Miranda
December 12, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Monday, December 12th, a waning gibbous Moon flies through the 11th House of Friendships under Leo while the Sun sits in the 3rd House of Communications under Sagittarius. Both the Sun and Moon (which govern ego and emotion, respectively) are under the influence of fire energy, promising red-hot situations ahead. Whether these are pleasantly passionate or scorchingly negative depends on your sign. 

Which will it be for you?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Hold on for just a little while longer, Aries. While it might not feel like it right now, this struggle won’t last forever. Don’t jump ship when you’re this close to reaching calmer waters. You’re stronger than you’re giving yourself credit for.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

Identifying changes we need to make within ourselves and our immediate environment is not always easy. In fact, our egos do an excellent job of blinding us to these realities. It’s up to you to remove the rose-colored glasses, Taurus.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

You’ve been so on the go lately that you’ve forgotten what it’s like to settle into a homebase. Your foundation feels wobbly, and your inner, emotional self feels uncentered. Take some alone time to steady your course.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Despite the negative reputation your overly sentimental heart can create, your ability to empathize and support others’ feelings is virtually unmatched. Don’t be afraid to use these muscles. They’re more important than you think, Cancer.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

You spend so much time cultivating a devoted group of friends and loved ones, yet you never allow yourself to actually lean on them for support. The people in your life aren’t your fans; they’re your support system. Use them.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Just because an interpersonal dynamic is familiar doesn’t mean that it’s healthy, Virgo. Stopping generational cycles in their tracks is no small feat, but the stars urge you to try anyway. You can handle this challenge.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

While this isn’t always the case, sometimes helping others with their problems offers greater insight into how we could approach ours. Don’t be afraid to lend a helping hand (and learn a little while you’re at it).

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

You’ve rarely opened yourself up completely to another person, but lately, you’ve felt compelled to do so. Try not to let the temporary apprehension discourage you from trying. A little excitement is a good thing, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Not all of your efforts need to focus on strength—endurance is important, too, Sag. Don’t forget to practice maintaining speed as well as sprinting forward. Both are critical to navigating your life path more skillfully.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

There is no time limit to self-care, Cap. Listen to your body and mind, and take however long they’re telling you they need. Rushing yourself into relaxation (and timing yourself while there) defeats the whole purpose.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Learning to let go of your desire to control things will take time, Aquarius. There will be periods of time where you nail it and others where you don’t. Trust the process, and be patient with yourself in the meantime.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

When we convince ourselves of realities that don’t exist, we create a place to which we can escape the messiness and confusion of real life. However, these problems will still be there when you return. So, it’s best to deal with them now. 

