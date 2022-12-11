Your Daily Horoscope: December 11, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Sunday, December 11th, a waning Moon remains under its ruling sign, Cancer, as it nears total opposition with Pluto under Capricorn. Capricorn’s grounded Earth energy will stabilize the unpredictable water energy of Pluto, Cancer, and the Moon. Meanwhile, the Sun continues its lethargic opposition with Mars retrograde under Gemini.

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

As trying as this struggle feels right now, you will be grateful for the experience it provides in due time. Keep your eyes locked on the horizon, and try not to get too distracted by the small hurdles along the way.

The habits we create and indulge in have a funny way of rubbing off on the people around us. Therefore, we have an obligation to ourselves and others to ensure how we spend our time is productive or at the very least, healthy.

A clear obstacle has appeared in the middle of your path, and it’s up to you to decide on the next move. Indeed, how you circumvent this struggle now will have a significant impact on the way you handle similar problems in the future.

The stars urge you to take a closer look at your priorities. There is merit in favoring home life, and there is certainly merit in favoring outward success. Finding a healthy balance between the two will be the most difficult part.

The best way to strengthen our mental fortitude is to work those muscles. Imagining how you might solve a problem is one thing, but figuring out how to manage the one directly in front of you is another. This is a good thing, Leo.

In the age of social media, it’s easier than ever to fall victim to misleading expectations or capabilities. But rest assured, Virgo: too much of anything can turn negative. And yes, that includes efforts to improve wellness.

How you choose to navigate this pain point will be crucial to your progress going forward, Libra. Will you let this hurdle act like quicksand or a jumping-off point? The stars encourage you to choose the latter.

Sometimes, we bury fundamental truths about ourselves so deep within us that when they finally reveal themselves, they seem entirely novel. But the truth is, you’ve had these insights and values inside you the whole time.

It isn’t always your job to fix every problem you see. On the contrary, the universe often presents these shortcomings as lessons, not assignments. Take what you can from the experience and move on, Sag.

As a chronic people-pleaser, you can’t expect yourself to ease into the idea of self-care effortlessly. Allow yourself the time and grace to get used to these new feelings. Prioritizing yourself requires a bit of practice.

What we find valuable or desirable changes as our experiences shift and evolve us. Thus, there’s nothing wrong with taking a second look at something to determine whether you want to keep it in your life.

You’ve taken your tangible steps, and now, it’s time for you to observe. What are the direct results of your actions? Are you happy with them? If not, then perhaps it’s time to go back to the drawing board.

