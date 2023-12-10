Suggest

We celebrate the self-awareness, empathy, and wisdom of women in midlife.

Your Daily Horoscope: December 10, 2023

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

By M. Davis-McAfee
December 10, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Your fire and eagerness to help others are admirable, Aries. However, you’d be wise to remain sensitive to the needs of those around you. Not everyone heals through anger like you do. Don’t dismantle all your efforts by taking too firm of an approach. Be gentle with your support.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

It’s never easy to realize we’ve gone down the wrong path. Still, try to resist the urge to wallow in self-pity. The important thing is that you’ve identified the misdirection. And it’s certainly better to realize that now than later. Count your blessings, take a second, and redirect.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Significant mental change takes time. Moreover, it’s rarely a linear process. Don’t let the time passing by discourage you. Whether it feels like it or not, you’re making the progress you set out to make. It’s just harder to see it when you’re zoomed in on the minutiae of daily life.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

The sooner you succumb to this emotional revelation, the better, Cancer. Unfortunately, it won’t go away just because you ignore it. On the contrary, it will likely get stronger and harder to avoid while you leave it to marinate in your periphery. It’s time to rip that band-aid off once and for all.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

You have a greater impact on those around you than you think, Leo. If you can’t embark on this journey of self-discovery and realization for yourself, try to use others as motivation. Healing yourself will allow — and demonstrate to — others how to do the same.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

What’s the point in pursuing a new goal if you’re only going to do it halfheartedly? Either fully commit to this project or pick something else to which you’re more prepared to commit. You’re only doing yourself a disservice by chasing things that don’t give you joy.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

You’ve let other people speak for you so long that you’ve grown unfamiliar with your core values and beliefs. The stars urge you to take some time to reacquaint yourself this week. If you don’t practice charting your own path, you’ll lose the skill altogether.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Rather than wallowing in a swirl of vague, unnamed emotions, why don’t you take the time to sort through the mire? Journal your feelings, talk to a trusted friend — anything it takes to lay out your emotions in a way that makes them easier to identify and, in turn, manage.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Your home life is critical to your physical, emotional, and mental well-being, Sag. Don’t be so quick to dismiss it as a frivolity. Perhaps things have been feeling so unstable in your external environment because your inner self needs some tending.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

The stars are lining in your favor, Cap. You have the intelligence, forethought, and problem-solving skills to manage this obstacle. Indeed, the biggest hurdle you have to face in this process is not letting your insecurities convince you otherwise. Believe in yourself.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

It’s natural for our values and goals to change over time, Aquarius. You aren’t doing something inherently wrong just because you’ve decided to change course. In learning the ways of life that don’t work, you’ve become that much closer to finding the ways that do.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

There’s a big difference between a daydream and an achievable goal, and the balance often lies in the work we’re willing to put into the endeavor. As nice as it would be to just do the fun, imaginative part without any of the effort, that’s simply not how this is going to work, Pisces.