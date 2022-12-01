Your Daily Horoscope: December 1, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Thursday, December 1st, the Sun and a first-quarter Moon fly in a tense square within the 3rd House of Communications and 6th House of Health, respectively. There will likely be tension between our ego and emotions during this time, but an auspicious trine between Chiron retrograde and a Venus-Mercury conjunction suggests the tension will be short-lived and positively transformative.

What might this look like for your sign today?

You can’t ignore your mind and body’s needs forever, Aries. Eventually, they’ll find a way to take over. Listen to what your subconscious is trying to tell you before it forces you to do so. You’ll be grateful you did.

The fact that you’re encountering the same problem you’ve seen in the past doesn’t make you a failure. On the contrary, these cyclical events are an inevitability of life. The only thing you need to focus on is your valuable hindsight.

As disheartening as it can be to dwell on past hurts, they offer beneficial insight into how you might avoid this problem again. Or, at the very least, it will help you help others to avoid the same pitfall. Either way, that’s certainly a win, Gemini.

How many of your problems would evaporate if you only took the time to communicate your needs directly? Stop expecting everyone around you to read your mind, Cancer. This passive approach is neither fair nor productive.

No one is immune to the chaotic nature of fate and feelings, Leo—not even you. Instead of digging your heels in against these unstoppable forces, why don’t you try letting them pass naturally? You’ll save yourself quite the headache.

Don’t forget that when you were deep in the thick of it, it was hard for you to see the forest for the trees, too. Keep that in mind as you approach your loved ones with your advice.

There’s a notable difference between using your past experiences to navigate your current reality more thoughtfully and simply projecting those experiences onto your perspective. While you aren’t doomed to repeat your old mistakes, you just might if you don’t let them go.

Catering to our needs doesn’t always put us on the fast track to success. But success isn’t always what we need. Focus on the values your subconscious calls you to favor. There’s a reason it’s leading you this way.

What’s the point of making it to the top if no one is there to celebrate with you? The bridges you’re burning now might seem expendable. But once you need them, you’ll wish you would have been more diplomatic.

There are plenty of opportunities to feel unsafe in life, Cap. Your home shouldn’t be one of them. Take the time you need to curate a space that makes you feel comfortable and loved, not on edge and stressed.

Life isn’t all about cultivating an impressive reputation, Aquarius. The stars urge you to pay closer attention to the pragmatic—and indeed, sometimes boring—aspects of personal wellness that you’ve been ignoring. You can’t have one without the other.

Trying to communicate when you’re clearly not in the headspace to do so won’t get you anywhere, Pisces—except maybe deeper into the muck and mire. There’s no shame in excusing yourself until you’re ready to proceed.

