Your Daily Horoscope: August 22, 2022

On Monday, August 22nd, a waning crescent Moon crosses the line between the 9th House of Philosophy and the 10th House of Social Status. As the Sun stretches further into Virgo, our efforts will shift toward our careers, persona, and public opinion. Take these notions with a grain of salt—remember, everyone’s a critic.

What’s in store for your sign today?

As confident as you are that you could do anything on your own, having a community of supportive, like-minded individuals is invaluable. Be careful not to take this collective for granted. Otherwise, it’ll be gone before you know it.

Your particular nature causes you to oscillate between fine-detail planning and blissfully lazy ignorance. When life throws you an unexpected curveball, it’s anyone’s guess as to which way you’ll swing. The stars suggest the former.

It’s time you stop second-guessing yourself and start taking chances. No one is 100% sure of anything, and those who say otherwise are lying. So, you might as well stop waiting for that moment to arise. Your time to act is right now.

A change of scenery might help to break up the feelings of monotony you’ve been struggling with for the past few weeks. You don’t have to book a plane ticket overseas. But trying something new might be what your soul has been craving.

Sometimes, the most impactful part of a performance is a pause, breath, or rest. A moment of stillness can refresh an otherwise vibrant and flamboyant show. Your life (and busy daily schedule) is certainly no exception.

A past version of yourself would have tolerated this situation a lot longer than you are now. Rather than getting down in the dumps that you’re here again, celebrate the fact that you caught it early this time.

Confrontation can break a close friendship wide open—surprisingly, in a good way. People-pleasing and passive aggression will only get you so far (read: not very). While it might be scary at first, this could significantly strengthen your bond.

No one can read your mind from behind the shadows, Scorpio. So, why are you so insistent on staying silent until someone picks up on your sulking? Just say what’s on your mind. It’s better for everyone involved.

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to improve, but be wary of projecting your own faults onto someone else. It’s infinitely easier to place the blame elsewhere. The real challenge is accepting responsibility for your current situation.

By now, you should know that life doesn’t hand us more time on a silver platter. Indeed, if you want time to relax and unwind, you’re going to have to get creative and find it yourself. Don’t sit around and wait forever.

As liberating as it might be to live for yourself alone, that’s a luxury not many of us can afford. Don’t forget about the loved ones who are looking to you for support. You wouldn’t want them to bail if the roles were reversed.

It isn’t enough to simply identify the problem areas in your life. Doing so with no follow-up action is a recipe for wallowing and self-pity. If you know that something needs to change, then start taking steps to make that happen.

