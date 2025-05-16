Dad, Who Left 6-Year-Old Son To Die In a 99-Degree Car, Was Out On Bail For Separate Incident

A dad who allegedly left his 6-year-old son to die in a car during a heat wave in California was already out on bail for a separate crime. According to the New York Post, 27-year-old Briant Reyes Estrada was also an illegal immigrant.

Estrada pleaded not guilty to child abuse and murder charges on Wednesday. He is accused of leaving his child to melt in the sweltering 99-degree heat. Estrada allegedly left the car with his child inside in the parking lot of the Paso Robles Inn on Saturday.

Dad On Bail For Separate Crime When He Left 6-Year-Old Son In 99-Degree Car To Die

San Luis Obispo County Jail

After leaving his son in the hot car, Estrada brought him to Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton, per the Daily Mail. Doctors pronounced him dead, and the authorities arrested his father.

San Luis Obispo District Attorney Dan Dow gave a statement on X on the horrifying incident. “I am angry this boy died so unnecessarily,” wrote Dow. “And I am even more incensed to learn this child’s death could have been prevented! California’s sanctuary state law (SB 54) should be repealed.”

This California law “ensures that no state and local resources are used to assist federal immigration enforcement,” according to ACLU Southern California.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office revealed that Estrada had been arrested two weeks prior to his son’s death. After this first arrest, they issued an ICE detainer. But due to this state law, he went out on bail.

Police arrested and charged Estrada in April for false impersonation, forging a driver’s license, and embezzlement. This was all due to an incident that occurred in February.

“This is an example of the complete failure of SB 54 in the state of California,” said SLO County Sheriff Ian Parkinson in a statement to KSBY. “SB 54 prohibits California sheriffs from turning over somebody to ICE on a detainer. We also cannot speak with ICE unless the arrestee has a conviction for a qualifying offense.

“The prior arrest for this individual was for a property crime where he was taken to county jail and later was legally eligible to make bail and was released from custody,” he continued.