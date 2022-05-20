Craig Ferguson Shares Heartbreaking Message For 60th Birthday

Family and friends of the late comedian Bob Saget celebrated what would have been his 66th birthday yesterday, including fellow comedian Craig Ferguson. The former late-night host shared a touching message about what the day meant to him on Twitter.

Ferguson Is Among Many Who Celebrated Saget’s Birthday

“Bob Saget and I would always text each other on our shared birthday,” Ferguson wrote. “No text this year. Happy Birthday Bob wherever you are.” The comedian is not the only one who wished the late Saget a happy birthday.

Bob Saget and I would always text each other on our shared birthday. No text this year. Happy Birthday Bob wherever you are. — Craig Ferguson (@CraigyFerg) May 17, 2022

Candace Cameron Bure, Saget’s Full House TV daughter, posted a picture of the actor with the caption, “I miss you. Do I still say happy birthday? I don’t know how this works, but I’m celebrating you today however badly my heart hurts.”

John Mayer, a longtime friend of Saget, also shared a touching message about missing the comedian on his birthday. “Happy Birthday, Bob,” Mayer wrote. “We all miss you terribly down here.

“Though the days without you keep growing, so too does our grasp on everything we adore and admire about you, the love we learned to share because of your example, and the endless joy you gave at all times to the world around you,” the singer-songwriter continued. “I just wish so badly we were getting dinner tonight. I love you so much.”

Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, commented on Mayer’s post, writing, “Love you John. And boy did he love you. And he’d love nothing more than dinner with you tonight and you two would be lost in deep conversation while I am just entertained by you both… and then we all order a big [sundae] or a plate of cookies while we make our next dinner plans. You’d always joke that you were the 3rd wheel but then I’d say I always felt like the 3rd wheel on Bob’s dinner date with you ;)”

Saget’s Widow: ‘I Love You More Than Anything And Miss You Every Minute’

Rizzo posted a tribute of her own, sharing photos and videos of a trip the couple took to Mexico just a year ago. “You never know when something is going to be ‘the last’ time. But I’m so grateful that he was showered with all of the love he deserves. I pray he can see all of the love he’s already getting from around the world today. Honey, everyone loves you so damn much. Everyone wants you to know how important and special you are on your special day, and we ALL celebrate you.”

You are one of a kind and you certainly made my world go ‘round,” she continued. “I love you more than anything and miss you every minute. Your girls and I will hold on tight to each other today. And I know you’d want me to get a martini tonight, so I’ll oblige. Happy birthday, honey.”

Saget passed away in January after sustaining head trauma from a fall in an Orlando hotel room. Though a few months have passed, it’s clear that the comedian’s friends and family continue to mourn the loss of someone who meant so much to them.

