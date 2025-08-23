Courteney Cox’s Rollercoaster Relationship with Disneyland Turkey Leg: From ‘Disgusting’ to ‘Delicious’

Friends legend Courteney Cox had a roller coaster of emotions when taste-testing a turkey leg at Disneyland.

The 61-year-old Scream franchise star shared a glimpse of her Disneyland adventure on Instagram on Friday. The post featured photos and videos from her trip with her daughter, Coco Arquette, and a family friend.

“Disneyland with my girls,” Cox wrote caption the post.

“So, my mom won’t try a turkey leg, but I will eat it,” 21-year-old Coco says in the video, brandishing a giant turkey leg. “That is literally the most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Cox shoots back.

The ‘Friends’ star wasn’t sure if she could handle the massive turkey leg. (Image via Instagram / Courteney Cox)

As Coco lifts the meaty morsel, Cox warns that her daughter is definitely about to drip it on her.

“Second of all, I don’t eat any kind of skin,” Cox added, gazing at the massive drumstick. “Okay. Quick,” Coco commands her mother, who is sitting next to her, gesturing for the actress to sink her teeth into the meat.

“Oh God. I hate this more than you know,” Cox proclaimed before diving in.

Courteney Cox Delivers Her Verdict on the Disneyland Turkey Leg

However, Cox seemed taken aback by the taste explosion once her lips wrapped around the meat.

Images via Instagram / Courteney Cox

“Oh, they’re smoked. It’s a smoked turkey leg,” the Masters of the Universe star added as she chewed. Meanwhile, Coco, all too familiar with the delectible delights of giant Disneyland turkey legs, nodded at Cox.

“Oh, it’s delicious,” Cox purred while chewing.

In the additional photos, the trio struck poses in front of the theme park’s Ferris wheel, the Doodlebug model trains, and various other attractions.

Cox shares her daughter, Coco, with her ex-husband, David Arquette. Although the couple parted ways in 2013, they have maintained a strong co-parenting relationship and continue to collaborate professionally (most recently in Scream 5).

Meanwhile, fans were quick to take to the comments section to share their joy in seeing Cox enjoy a gargantuan turkey leg.

“That turkey leg is sooooo good,” one onlooker agreed. “Haha, I love how quickly you change your mind,’ another fan wrote, adding several laughing emojis. “Cuties! The turkey legs are the best!!!” a third fan gushed.