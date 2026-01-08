Country Star Chase Rice Says Touring For The Last 13 Years Has “Exhausted” Him And Announces Break

Country star Chase Rice has announced that he’s going to really be stepping down from touring. His consistent touring schedule has “exhausted” him, and he needs to take a break.

The 40-year-old country musician has had a career full of touring. But in an Instagram post on January 7, his touring will go on somewhat of a hiatus.

“I’ve been touring for 13 years and I’ve lived a dream far greater than I could’ve ever expected. This isn’t a goodbye thing or anything like that to be clear upfront, although it may feel like that, but I’m exhausted,” he starkly explained.

“I haven’t been able to be myself on stage in quite a while and really enjoy music and why I got into it in the first place. I love songs, I love living them, hearing stories from other people, and figuring out how to put that life into music.”

Chase Rice Steps Down From Touring To Pursue Life A Little More

It seems that Chase Rice wants to experience life more instead of spending his time singing on the stage. Although he has some more 2026 shows lined up, it’s nothing compared to his typical schedule.

“After 13 years it’s finally beat me up to the point where I need to step away for a while. I need to go live life so that I have more real experiences to write down,” he wrote.

He made sure to express his gratitude to his band, crew, and fans.

“To my band and crew, I love y’all. You’ve seen me at my worst yet you still love me back like I’ve lived my best. I hope we can all get together in the coming years and get back to enjoying life on the road again,” he said. “To any fans that have followed me along this journey, I love y’all too, you have truly made a dream of mine come true.”

“Until then, thanks for the ride.”