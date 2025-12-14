country-star-claims-losing-more-than-200-pounds-cured-his-color-blindness

A country music star says his color blindness is cured after he lost more than 200 pounds.

During his recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Jelly Roll stated that he couldn’t see color for approximately 20 years due to his weight and high-sugar diet.

“I was colorblind,” he explained. “I could see shares of colors, like general concepts, but hunter green, emerald green, green was green to me.”

The country star then noted, “I never realized there were nuances and prettiness and some were brighter and toned different. I just saw them like shade. It was so bad that I always wore black.”

After nearly a year of cutting back on sugar in his diet, the country star said he began to notice that his color blindness was subsiding. He saw purple hues on a bright purple planet he owns.

“I was like, ‘There’s no way we’ve had a plant that pretty for two years, and I didn’t notice it,” he said. “Over the next few months, I was like, ‘I’m seeing clear color.’ I couldn’t quit talking about it. I bought coloring books.”

Responding to Jelly Roll’s remarks, Rogan said, “It must have been rampant inflammation through [your] whole body, massive lack of nutrients, and your body was probably like, ‘F— colors.’ Let’s just keep this dude alive.”

Jelly Roll wasn’t Sure If He Could Live Another Year At His Former Weight

Along with the color blindness reflection, the country music star said he thought he had many years to live at his former weight.

“I don’t think I’m making this up when I say I think I was six to 12 months away from missing it,” he explained. “Especially traveling – you know, I travel 280 days a year. At 500-something pounds, 200-something flights a year, 250 flights a year?”

Rogan said in agreement, “So bad for you.”

To which, Jelly Roll responded, “I wasn’t going to be able to do it, I knew it.”

He further shared that he began seriously considering losing weight on his 39th birthday. “I knew my next one was 40 … I don’t think I’ve ever met a 500-pound 40-year-old.”

Jelly Roll also admitted he thought he’d “already cheated the game” after dealing with “multiple heart issues.”

“I was like, ‘Man, I should really start trying to figure this out,'” he recalled. “I could feel myself dying.”