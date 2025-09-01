Country Singer Removed From Stage After ‘Erratic Behavior,’ Admits to Fans He’s ‘Not OK’

Country singer Bryan Martin was “forcibly escorted” from his concert after police reported signs of intoxication and “erratic behavior.”

The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) stated in a news release that the 37-year-old was removed from the stage during his show at the Schaghticoke Fairgrounds in New York on Friday.

A social media video shows Martin shouting as police surround him. Officers then carry him away from the area.

“Due to his impaired state, he became resistant and had to be forcibly escorted out,” the RCSO explained. “At first, what appeared to be an act of aggression understandably caused concern among fans and event organizers. However, in the hours following the incident, Mr. Martin acknowledged that he is struggling with alcoholism. This admission shifts the perspective from one of conflict to one of compassion.”

Bryan Martin performs back in June. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the country singer apologized to fans and discussed the incident in a candid Instagram post.

“Sorry I let y’all down tonight … truth is I’m not ok … been hitting it hard for a while and haven’t took time to be honest with myself about my mental health,” Martin wrote.

”I miss my babies and my family … but lately I’ve learned I let my fragile mind override my heart at times and tonight it got the best of me,” the “Beauty in the Struggle” singer added.

“I apologize for the bad days … but I’m grateful for the countless good nights we’ve shared this year. It’s been the most consistent streak I’ve seen in years,” Martin continued.

The country star said he would “slow down” and “get back to writing songs and getting the help I need” during his personal struggles.

“I’m not ever proud when I reach for another drink,” the singer added. “[I] hope y’all can find it in you to forgive me and hope I can be a better version of myself.”

Fans Show Support After Country Singer Bryan Martin Opens Up About Personal Struggles

Of course, fans of the country singer flooded the comments section with words of support.

“Honestly, I love your music, but I was more concerned with your well-being than it wasn’t even a fun show. I’d never be able to live the life of a touring artist, and I have a ton of empathy for you! Please take care of you,” one thoughtful fan wrote.

“Been there! You can do this & the people who shame you, are not the ppl you need,” another fan added. “God’s not done with you yet, Bryan Martin. Keep fighting back and pushing. You’ve got this!” a third fan wrote.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential, and available 24/7.