Country Singer Lorrie Morgan’s Husband Has Died

Randy White, the sixth husband of country singer Lorrie Morgan, passed away over the weekend following a battle with cancer. He was 72 years old.

Morgan confirmed the devastating news in an Instagram post.

“Randy has been my partner, my champion, and my rock for 17 years,” she wrote. “Our big, wonderful family and I are devastated at the loss of this truly kind and incredible man. I was blessed by his love. Ran-Ran, I will love and miss you forever.”

Lorrie Morgan’s son, Jesse Keith Whitley, also issued a social media statement about White.

“As I sit here in the room with hospice, I don’t know really what to think or to say about this situation,” he stated. “But, I can say that the recent years of my life all the way back to when I was 22-23 years old this great man has been here and loved my mom, and also me & my sister as we were his own.”

Whitley then shared that White had shown him love and a relationship with Jesus. “Has come and picked me up late night when it wasn’t safe to drive and was never mad,” he continued. “Not even once. Even when I called from a jail cell, he laughed at me and said, ‘Well, I’ll be there in a little bit.'”

The country singer went on to write that White showed unconditional love to Morgan and was the “most gentle soul” ever to grace his family. “As we say our goodbyes, I reminisce of all the good times we have had & the battles he has helped overcome. I can’t tell you the amount of love that has poured in from fans, family, and friends. We will miss you always and forever, and our hearts are shattered in losing you.

Lorrie Morgan Had Canceled Her Upcoming Shows Due to Her Husband’s Health

Weeks before her husband’s passing, Lorrie Morgan decided to cancel her upcoming shows and be there for him during his final days.

“Morgan’s husband of nearly 15 years, Randy White, has been undergoing treatment for mouth cancer,” the country singer’s rep stated. “White has been readmitted to a hospital in Middle Tennessee.”

Morgan announced White’s cancer diagnosis in April 2024.

The country star was previously married to Keith Whiteley, who died from alcohol poisoning in the late 80s. She also married producer Jon Randall and fellow country singer Sammy Kershaw.

She exchanged vows with White in 2010. They share Morgan’s two children and White’s four children. They also have 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.