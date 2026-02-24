country-singer-hospitalized-for-sepsis

Country music singer Lisa McHugh is recovering after a series of health setbacks, including a bout of sepsis that hospitalized her.

Videos by Suggest

On Feb. 12, the “Country Mile” singer took to Instagram to let fans know she needed to cancel a show.

“Hi everyone, I’m so sorry to say that I won’t be able to perform tonight,” the 38-year-old mom of two wrote in part. “I was admitted into [the] hospital a couple of days ago with sepsis, but I want to reassure everyone that I’m in the right place and receiving the best care and treatment to help get things under control,” she added.

It is the latest setback for the “Ya’ll Come” singer, who lost the ability to walk two years ago and had to relearn after being diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND), a condition that impacts how the brain and nervous system function.

“Looks like my New Year is starting in March instead,” she added in her message to her fans.

Of course, fans showed their support in the comments section.

“Aww, Lisa i’m sorry to hear you’re back in the hospital. This concert wasn’t meant to be. You take care of yourself. Plenty more concerts in the future,” one top comment read.

The singer later shared that, beyond pausing her career to recover, her biggest concern was the impact it may have had on her two young children, four-year-old Milo and 18-month-old Hallie.

“The hardest part of all has been the guilt,” McHugh wrote in a Feb. 15 update. “This is at least the sixth time in the last 18 months I’ve had to suddenly disappear for days, sometimes weeks, without being able to explain anything to Milo. That part breaks my heart more than anything.”

Lisa McHugh performs in 2022. (Photo by Kieran Frost/Redferns)

“Please keep my little babies at home in your prayers too,” the Scottish-Irish country and pop singer added in the post, which included a snapshot of her young children.

However, in yet another update, things seem to be looking up for McHugh. In a social media post over the weekend, Lisa looked radiant as she cuddled her two young children. “So happy to be finally at home with my babies and feeling a lot better,” she wrote alongside the heartwarming image.

“Aww it’s great to see. Take your time, Lisa, getting back out there.Your health is more important to you and your family at the moment,” one supportive fan wrote in the comments.