Country Singer Dies in Pickup Truck Accident at 24: RIP to Felipe Silva

A rising country music singer was tragically killed in a pickup truck accident.

Videos by Suggest

Felipe Silva, half of the rising country music duo Felipe & Raphael, died on June 14 at the age of 24.

The Portuguese news outlet Metropoles reports that he fell from a pickup truck, sustaining a fatal head injury that claimed his life two days later. The accident occurred in Araguaína, a city in Brazil’s Tocantins state, where he was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The country singer was standing in the back of the pickup truck when the engine was suddenly started, causing him to fall and hit his head. He was treated for brain swelling at a hospital but did not survive, according to Metropoles.

Fans and Bandmates Pay Tribute to Rising Country Singer, Dead at 24

Meanwhile, the band confirmed the tragic news with a heartfelt post on their Instagram page.

“Today, with broken hearts, we share that our beloved Felipe is no longer with us,” the post, originally written in Portuguese, reads. “He’s gone… gone too soon…Now he’s with the Creator, in the heaven he so often looked to with hope, with his light soul and his voice eternally alive. […] His dream was always to sing for the world… And now he will be singing in heaven with the angels.”

Silva and Sousa, childhood friends, began making music together as Felipe & Raphael in 2024. Their first EP is set to be released in 2025.

“Today didn’t dawn as we expected,” the Instagram post added. “It was to be another chapter of a beautiful project, full of dreams, courage, and music. A project of the duo Felipe & Raphael, that was born from the heart and true friendship, watered with talent, faith, and a lot of will to win.”

Heartbroken fans filled the comments with condolences for the country singer.

“You left us too soon. I’m going to miss you so much. Rest in peace. Your joy will echo through all eternity. Forever in my heart,” one fan wrote.

“I can’t believe it,” a second fan added. “You were a light on this earth, my friend! Those who know you know that you were a human being that everyone liked to be close to. May the Father of heaven receive you with open arms, prince!”