country-singer-calls-out-fan-for-rudely-disrupting-tribute-to-late-sister

Country singer Randall King roasted rowdy fans during a show as he tried to honor his late sister, Leanna.

At a recent show in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the singer took a moment to pay tribute to his sister, who died in 2020 at age 32.

“My sister meant everything in the world to me. She was my best friend,” King told the crowd in fan footage posted to TikTok.

“I miss her every day, man, but I can tell you, in the last five years, I’ve seen her many times. She shows up in pink flamingos and yellow roses in Texas,” he added. “She’s always around.”

However, a few folks looking for a Honky Tonk good time weren’t feeling the somber moment.

In a fan-filmed TikTok video, you can hear some fans loudly competing with King’s comments. One voice stands out, yelling for him to cover a Merle Haggard song—a country twist on the old cliché of that guy shouting “Free Bird” at every rock concert.

“Shut up! I ain’t playing the damn Haggard song!” King shouted at the misguided concertgoer.

“I’m talking about my sister, man. Give me a second. Be respectful, please,” he added, composing himself after his outburst.

King continued spinning his musings on life and death.

“I’m a firm believer that the spiritual realm is amongst us,” King offered. “There’s a fifth and a sixth dimension.”

Country Fans Rally Behind Randall King for Calling Out Rude Concertgoers

Unsurprisingly, true Randall King fans were quick to come to his defense in the comments section.

“I’ll ride at dawn for Randall King. Some people don’t deserve to be at concerts,’ one top comment read.

“I would’ve had them kicked out. I’ve been a Randall King fan for 6 years, and I’ve been to 23 shows. There’s no way in hell I would put up with that,” another riled-up fan offered.

Meanwhile, one onlooker asked the million dollar question.

“Man, why do people pay money to come to concerts and just be disrespectful or miserable the whole time!?? Do they know it’s optional, you don’t have to come if you don’t enjoy listening to music?!???” the exasperated live music fan wrote.

After his sister Leanna passed away, King released a four-track EP aptly titled Leanna. It includes a cover of the hymn “I’ll Fly Away,” and ties in with his 2018 track “When He Knows Me.”





