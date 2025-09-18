Country Singer Breaks Silence Weeks After Mom’s Tragic Murder

Six weeks after this country singer’s mom was killed in a home invasion, he has finally spoken up. His 62-year-old mom, Holly, was stabbed to death by a stranger who broke into their home on August 3.

Rising Country Singer Speaks Up After Mom’s Murder In Home Invasion

Rising star Spencer Hatcher shared a heartbreaking Instagram video to update his followers. “Hey y’all, Spencer here,” said the 28-year-old singer. “I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you for all the love and support that you all have shown me and my family over the last month.”

The When She Calls Me Cowboy singer described this as the worst time of his family’s life. “You all sent so many loving comments and messages and made posts and everything,” he continued.

“We did our best to read them, but I just want you all to know how appreciative we are, and I am of you all.”

Spencer recalled how much his mother supported his music career. “My mom was my biggest fan and my biggest supporter in everything that I did,” he said. “She loved the music. She loved everything about it. She loved the music, she loved the shows.”

The young star revealed that he had some long talks with his label about whether he wanted to continue. “After a lot of thought and prayer and speaking to my label about continuing on, you know, I made the decision that I 100% want to continue making music and bringing smiles to people’s faces and being out on the stage and everything,” said Spencer.

Singer Reveals Future Plans For Music Career

Despite the grief, Spencer wants to keep going with his music career because it’s what his mom would want for him. “She would want me to keep on, and I know how much she loved it, and I know how much y’all love it.”

Spencer decided that he wouldn’t quit. “I’m gonna keep on going and go as hard as I possibly can like I always have. And I want you all to come along on this journey with me as I get back into it,” he said.

The singer revealed he would be posting a lot more now. “I just appreciate you all and everything that you all have done for me and will continue to do for me,” he added.

He then mentioned how, before the tragedy, Spencer had a “pretty big schedule” ahead. He was ready to go on tour, and he already had shows lined up. There were “lots of exciting things” that he will now resume, and nothing will change.

“I’m real excited for it,” said Spencer. “My mom was real excited about all the opportunities and all the music. And I hope that you all are just as excited about it as she was.”

He ended the video by thanking his supporters for everything. “I love y’all, and God bless,” Spencer concluded.

Remembering A Beloved Schoolteacher And Mother

This news comes six weeks after the tragic home invasion into the family’s Virginia home. Police eventually identified the intruder as 41-year-old Kevin Moses Walker, per WTVR.

Although Spencer’s father, Michael, came out of it injured, Holly succumbed to her fatal stab wounds. Michael had fatally shot Walker with a handgun from his vehicle during the attack.

“This is a highly unusual, apparently completely random [attack] with an individual with no known history of violent behavior of any kind, or even criminal behavior of any kind,” said Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson from Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

His mother was a beloved schoolteacher in Virginia. According to a statement from Rockingham County Public Schools, Holly spent 19 years teaching there.