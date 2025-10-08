Country Music Star Cries as She Sings About Her Divorce During Concert

Popular country musician Kylie Morgan welled up in tears as she sang about her shocking divorce live for the first time.

Videos by Suggest

After over two years of marriage, Kylie Morgan got divorced from her husband, Jay Allen, on May 22. The country world was shocked to see the pair go their separate ways. It wasn’t a messy or nasty separation, just a sad one.

Morgan has been rather quiet about the split, but recently stepped out to perform a song she wrote about the divorce live. And it’s a bit of a tearjerker.

The country star shared the video of her singing “Then You Happened” on Instagram back in August. The song is about leaving a bad relationship and finding hope in a healthy one. Such a sincere, sweet, and hopeful song only comes across as sad given the split.

While performing, she tears up. It is not visible in the video, but the singer alludes to it in the caption.

Kylie Morgan Connects With Her Fans With New Song

In the caption of the video, Kylie Morgan opens up a little more.

“This was the first time I ever performed ‘Then You Happened’ live,” she began. “I almost couldn’t finish the song because of so many emotions.”

She thanked the fans who were “sweet” to her about tearing up while performing.

“Writing songs about your life is terrifying,” she expressed. “Reading the world more diary is like bleeding on paper and singing it for all to hear.”

“You [open] the door to [opinions, hateful words], and criticism from people who don’t even know you, your battles, or your real story,” she continued. Being vulnerable online requires very thick skin.

“It never gets easier but reading all of your ‘then you happened’ stories & seeing how it has become a healing anthem for so many of you makes every negative and mean comment worth it,” she concluded. “Thank you all who have downloaded & streamed this little song baby.”

Fans threw loads of support at the singer in the comments. Many resonate with her song and are proud of her for her healing journey.