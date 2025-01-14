Country Music Legend Buck White Dead at 94

Country legend and musical patriarch Buck White died on Monday. He was 94.

White’s daughters, Sharon, Cheryl, Rosie and Melissa, shared a statement on Ricky Skaggs’ social media. Skaggs is Sharon’s husband and a frequent collaborator with the musical family.

“The Lord answered our prayers and took our daddy, Buck White, home peacefully this morning at 8:00 a.m,” the statement read. “We are so thankful for his 94 years on this earth.”

“He was a great dad who taught us by example to put Jesus first always. His great loves were the Lord, our mother, his family, and music. Most people will remember him not only for being a great musician and entertainer, but also for being fun-loving and full of mischief. He lived a full life and finished well.”

Born in Oklahoma in 1930, Buck married his wife, Pat, in 1950. He worked as a plumber, only moonlighting as a mandolin player until his daughter began to show an interest in music.

Sharon took up the guitar while Cheryl played the bass in their family act, The Whites. Rosanna, aka “Rosie” also occasionally joins them onstage as a vocalist. They had multiple hits in the 1980s and became members of the Grand Ole Opry in 1984.

Buck White Was the Oldest Current Member of the Grand Ole Opry

The Whites’ rendition of “Keep on the Sunny Side” was featured on the acclaimed soundtrack for the 2000 Coen Brothers film O Brother, Where Art Thou?.

The group had a banner year in 2008. They won the GRAMMY for Best Southern/Country/Bluegrass Album for Salt of the Earth, a collaboration with Skaggs. That same year, they were also inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Grand Ole Opry shared a tribute to White on their social media pages following the news of his death.

“Thank you for all the music, memories, laughs, and for ‘Doing It By The Book,’ Buck White,” it read. “We will miss you.”