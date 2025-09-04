Beloved Country Band Changes Name After 15 Years

Bandmates of the beloved country band Boy Named Banjo have made the decision to change their name after nearly two decades.

In their recent Instagram post, the bandmates announced the country band’s new name, Breakfield. “New era starts today,” the post’s caption reads. “Boy Named Banjo is now Brookfield.”

In a post last week, the bandmates declared “an end of an era” and added, “Boy Named Banjo 2010-2025.”

The bandmates hinted in another Instagram post last month that some upcoming changes were coming. While sharing some upcoming performance shows, they wrote, “Can’t say too much yet… but these are bound to be special. Hitting some of our all-time favorite spots, plus a couple new ones. Don’t miss out.”

According to its website, the country band describes itself as a four-piece “fusion of Americana & folk-rock with a foundation of bluegrass. Current members of the band are Barton Davies (banjo/vocals), Ford Garrard (bass/standing bass), Sam McCullough (drums), and William Reames (acoustic guitar/harmonica/vocals).

Among the group’s known hits are “Good Feel,” “Blue Hole Bridge,” and “Letter to a Lonely Girl.”

The Bandmate Previously Spoke About the Country Band’s Origin

During a 2022 interview with Celeb Secrets Country, the beloved country band’s crew opened up about its origin.

“I think we have a special camaraderie,” Reames explained. “We’re all really good friends before bandmates, so I think that comes across on the stage more than anything.”

Reams then said he, Williard, and Barton all went to high school together. They originally started out as a string band. Their first album, The Tanglewood Sessions, was released two years after the band’s formation.

The bandmates further shared that when they first started out, they were more focused on just putting music out to just “have fun with it.” They weren’t expecting to attract as many fans as they have over the years.

“People really liked it, so we just kept playing in college,” Davies recalled. “Then Sam joined the band, and we put another album, and it just kind of kept snowballing.”

Regarding what he likes about being in the country band, Reames added, “We’ve known each other a long, long time. For me, you know, touring is really difficult, especially we’re in a van. So to be close with these guys, it just makes the whole process more fun.”