Country Artist Suffers Serious Blood Loss, Hospitalized

Country singer Travis Yee is recovering at home after a serious health scare that landed him in the hospital and required emergency surgery.

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Yee shared the news in a lengthy social media post, explaining that what initially seemed like a minor health issue became much more serious over the course of several weeks.

“I want to share something that happened with my health over the past few weeks that became a lot more serious, and honestly, life-threatening, this past weekend,” he wrote.

Yee said he initially avoided going into extensive detail about what doctors discovered.

“I won’t get too deep into the medical details because, honestly, some of it still sounds like something I’d hear on an episode of Grey’s Anatomy and pretend I understood,” he wrote.

According to Yee, he began experiencing significant bleeding about a week before his hospitalization. He said he was losing roughly 3-4 ounces of blood each evening when he went to the bathroom.

Despite the recurring bleeding, Yee initially convinced himself that the problem was not serious because it eventually stopped.

“Nothing that seemed like a huge deal. Then about a week ago, things took a pretty dramatic turn. I started losing roughly 3-4 ounces of blood every evening when I went to the bathroom. And because apparently I enjoy making questionable decisions, I initially thought, ‘Well, it stops afterward, so I’m probably fine.’ Spoiler alert: I was not fine.”

The situation escalated over the weekend when the bleeding continued.

“Within about 30 minutes, I lost roughly 20 ounces of blood and passed around 25 blood clots,” he wrote. “I’m not exaggerating those numbers. The weird part was that I didn’t initially feel dizzy, nauseous, or particularly sick. But since the bleeding wasn’t stopping, I finally decided I needed to go to the emergency room.”

Yee said he fainted several times after arriving at the hospital. Doctors determined that he had multiple “internal tears and bleeding involving some blood vessels.”

“After that I was taken into surgery,” he wrote. “The surgery was performed through my groin area, and I’ll spare you most of the details because some things are better left between me, my doctors, and whatever dignity I have left.”

Doctors identified the source of the bleeding, and Yee has since returned home to recover.

He used the experience to encourage others not to ignore unusual symptoms.

“If your body is giving you a warning sign that something isn’t right, get it checked out,” he added. “Don’t assume it’s nothing just because you don’t feel that bad.”

Yee said doctors told him the situation had been life-threatening and that he was fortunate to seek emergency care when he did.