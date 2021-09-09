Costco Issues Major Recall On Over 800,000 Pounds Of Food

We tend to think of eating at home as the healthier option. But a major Costco food recall is forcing households all over the country to rethink the food sitting in their fridge.



Here’s what to know about their recent recall (and what to do if you’ve been affected).

Italian Meats Linked To Salmonella Outbreak

On Aug. 27, Costco issued a major recall for over 800,000 pounds of food. The store issued the recall with the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The USDA, CDC, and state health agencies conducted an investigation into a recent spike in salmonella exposures. From May to June, they found over 30 cases linked to Italian meats.

Health officials reported illnesses across 17 states, from California to New York. As a result, the USDA classified it as a “Class I” recall.

A Class I recall, the USDA-FSIS explains, is “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

No deaths have been reported. But the CDC cites 12 hospitalizations thus far.

How To Know If You Should Worry

At this time, 17 states have been affected by the Costco food recall. California has the most reports with seven total cases. Arizona is just behind with five.

In the Midwest, Illinois has reported four cases. Ohio has reported three. In addition, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas, and Washington all have two reported cases.

Colorado, Indiana, Maryland, and Nevada have reported one case. New York, Oregon, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin, too, just have one.



Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. These symptoms can show up between six hours and six days after exposure.

However, some people get sick as late as six weeks after exposure. So, it’s best to use caution. Try to remember any possible exposures over the last month and a half, at least.

What To Do If You Have (Or Ate) Recalled Food

The recall pertains to Fratelli Beretta’s Uncured Antipasto meats. The store is recalling double 12-ounce packages (24-ounce trays) of uncured prosciutto, soppressata, Milano salami, and coppa.

In its recall notice, the Italian food brand states that the products have production dates between 2/8/21 and 8/15/21. The company also tells consumers to check the best-by dates. The products’ dates are between 8/27/21 and 2/11/22.

Fratelli also says to look for the UPC number 073541305316. The products will have an establishment number of EST. 7543 B printed next to their best-by dates.

Most people recover from a salmonella infection within a few days. However, your doctor may prescribe you antidiarrheals or antibiotics. Severe cases might require hospitalization and IV fluids.

Moreover, the CDC suggests heating all Italian meats to 165º F or steaming hot before eating.

“If you have any of this product remaining,” the notice reads, “do not consume the product. Please return it to your local Costco for a refund.” You can also call 1-866-918-8738 with further questions.