Costa Rican National Police Is Investigating the Cause of Death for Brett Gardner’s Son

Days after it was announced that Brett Gardner’s son, Miller, had suddenly passed away, the Costa Rican National Police is investigating the cause of the teen’s death

According to the New York Post, Costa Rica’s judicial investigations police revealed on Sunday, Mar. 30, that Miller’s body had been handed over to the Gardner family last week.

Brett Gardner’s son passed away at the Arenas Del Mar Beachfront and Rainforest Resort at Manuel Antonio National Park hours after the family fell ill after eating at a local restaurant on March 20. The hotel’s medical staff treated Miller. However, he was found dead in his bed after vomiting.

An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing after officials with the Costa Rican National Police revealed to ABC News that asphyxiation due to food intoxication has been ruled out.

The Arenas Del Mar Resort said in a statement, “The hotel staff dispatched a medical team immediately, including a licensed doctor, who arrived to handle the emergency situation. Our hotel protocol at Arenas Del Mar does not allow hotel staff to provide any medication to guests.”

The autopsy has not been completed. The medical examiner’s office revealed it is still awaiting toxicology tests.

Doctor Who Responded to Costa Rica Resort Incident Speaks Out About the Death of Brett Gardner’s Son

While speaking to the New York Post, Dr. Kevin Gannon, who runs the Manuel Antonio Urgent Care center, stated his staff was called to the resort and discovered Miller unresponsive.

“We responded to a minor without vitals. We tested him for cardiac arrest and performed CPR for more than 30 minutes,” Dr. Gannon explained. “There was not really much we could significantly do.”

He then said, “From what we encountered there, we could not verify a cause of death. To us, it was very confusing.”

Dr. Gannon further shared that his staff did not treat Miller before being called to the resort on Mar. 20. He noted that members of the Gardner family had vomited following the night before’s dinner.

However, Dr. Gannon doesn’t believe that either food poisoning or an allergic reaction was responsible for Miller’s sudden death. “Some people are saying it was anaphylactic shock from food he ate,” he added. “But I will say it is very, very rare for a patient to eat food and go that long without a reaction.”