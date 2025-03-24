New York Yankees Legend Brett Gardner’s Teen Son Dies During Family Vacation

New York Yankees legend Brett Gardner announced over the weekend that his youngest son, Miller, suddenly passed away at the age of 14.

In a statement, Gardner and his wife, Jessica, revealed that Miller had fallen ill along with several other family members while on vacation last week. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, Mar. 21.

“Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile,” Brett and Jessica revealed. “He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.”

The couple further stated they were thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time.

“We are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss,” they continued. “Our prayers go out to Miller’s teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief.”

Brett and Jessica Gardner then asked everyone to respect their wishes for privacy as they mourned and searched for healing.

The New York Yankees Release a Statement After the News Broke About Brett Gardner’s Son

The New York Yankees posted a statement on their social media accounts paying tribute to Brett Gardner’s son, Miller.

“Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner,” the statement reads. “Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years – so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller.”

The team further stated, “We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter, and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eye, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature.”

The New York Yankees then added, “Our love for the Garner family is unconditional and absolute, and we will offer our enduring support while sundering their desire for privacy at this time. May Miller rest in peace.”

Brett Gardner played for the New York Yankees from 2008 to 2021.