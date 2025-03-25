cosplay-model-neptuneexplainsitall-dies-suddenly

Neptuneexplainsitall, a cosplay model also known as Neptune or Hali, passed away earlier this month.

In a statement on Instagram, Neptuneexplaineditall’s loved ones revealed the devastating news. “She blessed the world with her contagious smile, her unending empathy, and a heart so golden that made everyone that knew her feel like she was home,” the post reads. “She was kind, she was brave, she was artistic, she was intelligent, thoughtful, and everything you could ever want in a friend.”

The cosplay model’s loved ones also wrote that they were blessed to have her in their lives. “There will not be a day in our lives that we will not miss you,” the post continues. “You were a sister to us, a best friend, a partner, and a cherished pillar in our lives. We will miss you with every sunrise and every sunset. Our lives will forever be changed, but we wouldn’t trade a single minute with you for anything.”

Addressing her fans, the post reads, “May you feel her love in the rays of sunshine that touch your face, feel her kindness with the gentle brush of the wind, and see her beautiful smile in the flowers that bloom around you this spring. She will always be with us, so let her memory live on through the beautiful and joyous memories.”

The loved ones requested that everyone respect them at this time. Her cause of death was not disclosed.

A GoFundMe Was Set Up For The Official NeptuneExplainsItAll Memorial Fund

Following the devastating news about NeptuneExplainsItAll’s sudden passing, a GoFundMe was established to raise money for the official NeptuneExplainsItAll Memorial Fund.

The funds raised would go towards the memorial costs, covering legal fees, and honoring the late cosplay model’s “irreplaceable legacy.”

“Neptune genuinely loved her fans and supporters,” the GoFundMe reads. “And spoke so highly of you to all of us in private. Neptune brought so many communities together. Fans of nu mental, anime, tattoo enthusiasts, cosplayers, and more. Please continue to honor her memory by forging bonds with others and choosing kindness to those who need it the most.”

The fundraiser has so far raised more than $25,000 from nearly 435 donations.