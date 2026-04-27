Cops Seen Responding to Home of Addison Rae’s Father

Police officers responded to the Louisiana home of Monty Lopez, the father of social media star Addison Rae, after receiving a call that prompted a visible law enforcement presence, according to newly released footage and reports.

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Video obtained by TMZ shows multiple police vehicles lined up outside Lopez’s residence in Lafayette. Several cars were parked along the curb as authorities handled a situation inside the home. The footage does not show officers outside, suggesting they were actively addressing the matter indoors at the time it was recorded.

A spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department confirmed that officers arrived at the property shortly after 4 p.m. They received a call involving a mental health complaint from inside the residence. Officials have not disclosed the identity of the caller or the individuals directly involved.

Police Say Their Presence Was Not Due To A Criminal Matter

The recent police response has drawn renewed attention to Lopez, whose personal life has frequently made headlines alongside his daughter’s entertainment career. Despite the visibility of the police presence, officials have emphasized that the current situation centers on a reported mental health concern rather than a confirmed criminal matter.

Law enforcement sources indicated that an active investigation remains ongoing. However, authorities have released few additional details about the nature of the incident or whether any arrests were made. The limited information has left key aspects of the situation unclear. Such as what led to the emergency call and how officers ultimately resolved the matter.

Lopez, who has gained public attention through his association with his daughter’s rise to fame, has faced previous legal issues. In 2025, authorities arrested him in Louisiana on allegations related to public indecency stemming from an earlier incident. He has denied those allegations, and that case remains active.

Neither Lopez nor representatives for his family have publicly commented on the incident. As the investigation continues, authorities may release further details clarifying the circumstances surrounding the police response.

It is likely that we won’t receive any further updates outside of official channels.