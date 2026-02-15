Congressman Calls For an Investigation Into Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

U.S. Republican Rep. Andy Ogles is calling for an investigation into Bad Bunny following his record-breaking Super Bowl halftime show performance.

In a post on X, Ogles shared a letter he wrote addressing the House Energy and Commerce Committee, calling for an immediate inquiry into the NFL and broadcaster NBCUniverse over their “prior knowledge, review, and approval” of what he describes as a performance “dominated by sexually explicit lyrical themes and suggestive choreography.” All of which American families “witnessed.”

Calling Bad Bunny’s performance “pure smut,” Ogles claimed that it also featured “explicit displays of gay sexual acts” as well as “women gyrating provocatively” and the Puerto Rican singer “shamelessly grabbing his crotch while dry-humping the air.” He further claimed that Bad Bunny’s mostly Spanish lyrics were “openly glorified sodomy and countless other unspeakable depravities.”

“That is why I am requesting that the Energy and Commerce Committee launch a formal congressional inquiry into the National Football League and NBC immediately for their prior knowledge, deliberate approval, and facilitation of this indecent broadcast,” Ogles stated. “American culture will not be mocked or corrupted without consequence.”

Ogles also cited the lyrics to the songs Bad Bunny sang during the performance. However, multiple outlets reported that the singer did not sing the explicit parts of each song.

The Congressman Continues His Criticism Against Bad Bunny By Declaring American Culture is Not Latin Culture

Continuing to slam Bad Bunny’s halftime performance, Ogles stated that American culture is not Latin culture.

“American culture is NOT Latin culture,” he said. “They want to replace our cultural memories, make us third world, and destroy us; I will not let them. America first.”

Ogles didn’t reveal who he was referring to in the post.

In a separate post, he called the performance a “disgrace” that mocked American families.”

“Depicting gay p—-graphy on prime time has no place in our culture,” he stated. “The Bad Bunny performance is conclusive proof that Puerto Rico should never be a state.”

X community notes state that no p—, gay or otherwise, was displayed during Super Bowl LX, despite Ogles’ claims.