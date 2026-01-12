Conan O’Brien Believes Anti-Trump Comics Have Focused On Their Anger Rather Than Their Humor

Conan O’Brien has criticized anti-Trump comics, claiming that their anger is getting in the way of their humor. In a nuanced twist, however, he agreed that there is hardly a comedic foundation to bounce off in the current tumultuous political climate.

The former late-night talk show host spoke at the Oxford Union Society, where he shared his thoughts on political comics. More specifically, the Trump bashers.

“I think some comics go the route of, ‘I’m going to just say, “F Trump” all the time,’ or that’s their comedy,” he began.

“Well, now a little bit you’re being co-opted because you’re so angry,” he continued. “You’ve been lulled into just saying ‘F Trump. F Trump. F Trump. Screw this guy.’ And I think you’ve now put down your best weapon, which is being funny, and you’ve exchanged it for anger.”

Many believe there is little room for humor these days. To that, he says, “Any person like that would say, ‘Well, things are too serious now. I don’t need to be funny.’ And I think, well, if you’re a comedian, you always need to be funny.”

Conan O’Brien Says It’s Challenging To Be A Comedian As Politics Has Become Too Crazy

It may sound like Conan O’Brien is bashing anti-Trump comics, but it comes from an objective place. For O’Brien, prioritizing the art of comedy over using it as an outlet for political frustration is important for all comics.

“You just have to find a way to channel that anger, because good art will always be a perfect weapon against power,” he said. “But if you’re just screaming and you’re just angry, you’ve lost your best tool in the toolbox.”

Finally, O’Brien shared sympathy for such comics, as it’s difficult to find a comedic foundation when politics so constantly surprises us these days.

O’Brien admitted that “We don’t have a straight line right now. “We have a very bendy, rubbery line. We have a slinky. We have a fire hose that’s whipping around spewing water at 100 mph. So comedically, it’s been very challenging.”