Acclaimed Comedian Diagnosed With ‘Advanced Lung Cancer’

Critically acclaimed comedian Jessica Salomon recently announced that she has been diagnosed with an advanced form of lung cancer.

Earlier this month, Salomon took to Instagram to reveal that the diagnosis was made last month.

“Three weeks ago on a Friday I went to get a chest x-ray and blood tests because I hadn’t been feeling well for a while,” she explained. “I’d been very tired, my body hurt, doing even small things felt hard, and I had a cough that wouldn’t go away. I thought it would pass, it was winter and a lot was going around, and also maybe this is just what getting old feels like.”

After taking a steroid and an antibiotic, Salomon felt like something wasn’t right. “The chest x-ray was really concerning,” she recalled. “So I was told to go to the ER for a CT Scan and whatever else they thought I needed. After a terrifying night at the ER, more scans, MRIs and a lung biopsy, I learned that I have advanced lung cancer.”

The comedian noted that her doctor has told her that the cancer was treatable, noting her age and overall health would help her through the treatments. “I am also otherwise healthy. I have an incredible group of friends, so much love and support, and my mum and sister who have really really showed up for me.”

The Comedian Steps Away From the Public to Go Through Treatment

Although she reassured her fans that she would be okay, Salmon said she would step back from the public eye to undergo treatment.

“I maybe be here sometimes. I might feel well enough to write. I’m not sure,” she noted. “But if you don’t see me here it’s because I’m working to get better. I hope to rejoin the bigger fight(s) and comedy stages again soon.”

Fans and fellow comedians alike flocked to the post’s comment section to offer Salmon love and support.

“WHAT?!? NO!!” fellow comedian Alison Louder wrote. “Oh my dear friend… I wish I could make a thousand home cooked cancer-safe meals for you to have in the freezer.”

Singer Leila Hegazy also wrote, “Oh my goodness friend, sending you so much love as you fight this. I can’t imagine what you must be going through. Stay strong. You’ve got this.”