Comedian Dies After Devastating Health Setbacks: RIP to Alex Duong

Comedian and actor Alex Duong has passed away from septic shock amid his battle with cancer. He was 42 years old.

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Hilarie Steele, a friend of Duong’s family, confirmed the news, telling TMZ that the Blue Bloods alum died on Saturday at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica. He notably went into spetic shock hours before his passing.

Duong previously revealed that he was diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive soft-tissue cancer, in early 2025. Before the diagnosis, Duong said he experienced severe headaches behind his eyes.

Duong went on to do aggressive forms of cancer treatment, which resulted in him needing an eye patch. Steele launched a to help Duong regain his sight and pay off his medical debt.

Upon announcing Duong’s passing, Steele wrote, “We are devastated, but so grateful for the support, prayers, and generosity you have all shown during this unimaginable time. Your continued support now means everything as Christina and Everest navigate the days ahead and to arrange a beautiful celebration of his life.”

The fundraiser has secured more than $100,000.

Duong is survived by his wife, Christina, and their daughter, Everest.

The Comedic Community Mourns the Loss of Duong

Following the news about Duong’s passing, the comedic community mourns his passing.

CAPE took to Instagram and wrote, “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Alex Duong, (@dapperduong) a writer (Historical Roasts), actor (Blue Bloods) and comedian. A frequent presence at @thecomedystore, Alex is a beloved member of the standup comedy community. You’ll always be remembered for your humor, warmth, kindness, and strength. RIP. 💔”

The Comedy and Magic Club also wrote, “Rest in peace, Alex Duong. Your humor, strength, and kindness made the world brighter. Thank you for all the laughs and love.”

Fellow comedian Heather Marulli further shared on Facebook, “Alex Duong was a bright light and very genuine, kind, caring soul. I can definitely say that about him, without hesitation. We came up in Roast Battle together and he was always eager to hear the jokes I was working on, and he always was interested in whatever was going on in my life.”



