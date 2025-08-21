Comedian Reveals ‘Scary’ Health Issue She’s Dealing With: ‘I’m Operating at 40%’

A popular comedian recently revealed she is battling a “scary” health issue that has left her operating at 40%.

Laura Clery, best known for her hilarious comedy skits on social media, shared with her online followers that she has been experiencing more brain fog than usual.

“I keep thinking it’ll be gone by tomorrow, but it’s been weeks,” the comedian said about the sudden health issue. “And I still feel like I’m operating at 40%. I’m forgetting words mid sentence, losing track of things constantly, just… Not as sharp.”

She then stated it felt like it was as though her brain was “buffering,” and she didn’t know if she was coming down with another illness or not. However, it’s weird, frustrating, and a bit scary for her.

“Trying to trust it’ll pass,” Clery added. The comedian also asked her social media followers if they’ve had the same health issue.

“Disassociating. It’s a trauma response. Be gentle with yourself,” one of her followers wrote. “I know it sounds so LA, but there are so many of us who suffer. Breathe. Watch something funny. Drink hibiscus tea. You are loved.”

Another fan also wrote, “Trauma from the stress of narcissistic abuse. I’ve dealt with it for many years because of my ex. I can say it gets a bit better over time (when things calm down again). I’m so sorry you’re going through this. Your brain is overwhelmed and trying to protect you.”

The Comedian Is Battling the Health Issue Amid Her Legal Situation With Ex-Husband

The comedian spoke out about her latest health issue as she continued her legal battle with her ex-husband, Stephen Hilton.

Clery has accused Hilton of hacking into her social media accounts and deleting her Facebook page as well as YouTube content. She revealed that more than a decade of her work had been erased.

Although Hilton has denied playing any part in the hacking, Perez Hilton reported that several since-deleted Facebook posts allegedly written by Clery suggest he was involved.

As she dealt with the situation, Clery opened up about the struggles she’s gone through while trying to co-parent with Hilton. She also claimed that Hilton was previously arrested for domestic abuse.

“I wonder if any other women or men have been through this,” she said in a recent TikTok video. “You know, they say, like, when you separate from someone who’s not mentally well or a narcissist or whatever you wanna call them, I don’t wanna even label that, that that’s when the abuse really escalates, and I’m seeing that. We separated and I tried, I tried for years. You guys saw me try, you saw me try, you saw me try to peacefully co-parent, you know?”

She further shared, “Even after he was arrested for domestic abuse. He was arrested for domestic assault, spent the night in jail. I still forgave. I forgave him because he begged me that he would do better. He begged me that he would change. He begged me that he would be a healthy father and co-parent and do whatever he had to do, and no, the abuse just continued.”

Although she didn’t share any details about the arrest, court records showed that Hilton was arrested in late 2022 for “Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.” His bail was $20,000.”