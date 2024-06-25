comedian-geraldine-doyle-dead-at-76-via-voluntary-assisted-death

On Monday, it was confirmed that Irish-born comedian and singer Geraldine Doyle has passed away after a battle with cancer. She ended her life through Voluntary Assisted Dying on May 29, according to Extra.ie. She was 76.

Doyle was known for his albums like Emigrant Eyes (with Danny Doyle) and Stand on Your Man. She also wrote the humorous book You Wouldn’t Read About It!.

The Irish entertainer, residing in Australia, had been battling a recurrence of cancer since 2017. She chose to pass away through Voluntary Assisted Dying.

“VAD involves a process to access medication and to enable a person to legally choose the manner and timing of their death,” according to the Australian government. Australian adults may opt for VAD if they suffer from a severe disease or illness that will lead to their death and their suffering cannot be alleviated in a manner acceptable to them.

A Statement Confirming Geraldine Doyle’s Passing Called Her ‘Irrepressible’

The statement of her death began, “She was irrepressible, very funny and fiercely protective of a woman’s right to her place as an equal in what was a very competitive, male-dominated entertainment industry and in the wider world.”

It continued, “An American theatre critic once opened a review of Geraldine’s performance with: “Geraldine Doyle is a dangerous woman. When she turns on her comedy, nothing – absolutely nothing – is safe”.

“Her comedy sprang from her acute observations of the world around her. Nobody was safe, not even her beloved husband Paddy Fitzpatrick, who managed her career for almost 50 years,” the statement added.

The statement continued: “A staunch advocate of Dying With Dignity, she fought a long battle with cancer that had returned seven years ago after her initial diagnosis back in 2009. With the help of Voluntary Assisted Dying, Geraldine Doyle passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 29.”

Born in 1948 in Dublin, Geraldine Doyle initially rose to fame in her homeland before emigrating to Australia. There, she achieved international recognition. Doyle won the Australian Entertainment Mo Award seven times. Meanwhile, she also made history by becoming the first woman to receive the Best Stand-up Comic in Australia accolade.

Doyle married to her manager, Paddy Fitzpatrick. They remained together for nearly five decades.