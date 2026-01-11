Colombian Singer Dies in Plane Crash Just Hours Before Concert: Yeison Jiménez Was 34

Famed Colombian singer-songwriter and producer Yeison Jiménez tragically passed away after a plane he was on crashed hours before a concert. He was 34 years old.

The Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics (SAUCA) announced on X that on Jan. 10, a plane with the registration N325FA crashed “in the area between Paipa and Duitama. All six people on the aircraft died in the crash. The plane had been traveling to Medellin near the town of Marinilla to perform.

In a statement on Instagram, it was confirmed that Yeison Jiménez and members of his team were killed.

“With heavy hearts and indescribable grief, Yeison Jiménez’s organization and team deeply regret to announce his passing,” the statement, which was posted on the late singer-songwriter’s account, reads. “Today, we not only say goodbye to an artist; we say goodbye to a son, a brother, a friend, a human being full of dreams and courage, who transformed his story into a source of hope for thousands.”

Those involved in the crash were Jefferson Osorio, Juan Manuel, Oscar Marín, Weisman Mora, and Captain Fernando Torres.

Mora, a photographer, shared a photo of Jiménez on the plane just as it was taking off.

The aircraft was believed to be owned by Jiménez’s firm, YJ Company SAS.

Jiménez is survived by his wife and three children.

Yeison Jiménez Said He Had Dreams About Dying in a Plane Crash Weeks Before the Plane Crash

While speaking to Colombian TV station Caracol, Yeison Jiménez revealed he had dreams about dying in a plane crash.

“I dreamt three times that we were going to have a plane crash and that I had to tell the pilot to turn around,” he explained. “And when he arrived, he’d say, ‘Oh, boss, thank goodness you told me because something went wrong, but I fixed it, get in.'”

He further shared, “Those were the dreams. And in one of the dreams, I did dreamt that we had died and that we were on the news. And it was the third time I dreamt that. God gave me three signs, and I didn’t understand them, I didn’t get them.”

Also during the same interview, Jiménez said he was in the same aircraft that crashed during an emergency landing.

“The plane takes off, and as it takes off, I feel something go puff, puff,” he then recalled. “There was no speed, we weren’t climbing.”