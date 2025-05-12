College Girl Killed In Sleep By Career Criminal Who Stole Her Credit Cards For A Shopping Spree

The career criminal who killed an aspiring teacher in her sleep had stolen her credit cards to go on a shopping spree. 30-year-old Alexander Dickey was arrested on May 4 for going on a days-long crime spree. This included him fatally shooting 22-year-old college coed Logan Federico on May 3.

Career Criminal Kills College Girl And Swipes Credit Cards For Shopping Spree

In a press conference from the Columbia Police Department, the authorities explained that this North Carolina native was visiting friends in South Carolina when the suspect broke into the house.

He gunned her down in her sleep and swiped her credit cards to do some shopping. According to the Daily Mail, Dickey stole the gun he used to shoot Logan in the chest from another home shortly beforehand.

He fled with the credit cards in a stolen vehicle, which the cops later found abandoned in Saluda, SC. It took nearly two days before the police hunted down the alleged killer. They caught him setting fire to a home Sunday evening in Gaston, NC.

Before the cops caught him, Dickey used the credit cards to buy “various” items from different retail stores. After splurging on himself with the stolen money, the cops caught him two days later.

Remembering Logan Federico

Facebook (Stephen Federico)

Logan was a known Swiftie and a student at South Piedmont Community College, per the New York Post. Her father, Stephen Federico, spoke with WIS News 10 about his “strong-willed” daughter.

“She loved animals, she was a people person, she drew people in,” said her father. “It was the right people, too, people who needed to be uplifted.” He also detailed how his daughter worked two jobs, and she wanted to eventually become a teacher.

Logan’s death also affected her boss, Jeff Reed, the owner of a bar in Charlotte. He helped build her career as a bartender. “One of the last things she said to me was ‘I love you,'” said Reed when talking about her last shift.

In memory of Logan, Reed is naming a cocktail after her. He plans to call it “The Queen,” as it was her managers’ favorite nickname for her. Reed also plans to give all proceeds from the drink to the Federico family.

Meanwhile, Dickey, who has 40 prior criminal charges, is scheduled for a bond hearing at the Columbia Municipal Court on Tuesday. The cops have granted him a myriad of charges that include murder, arson, and grand larceny.