‘Cobra Kai’ Actress Accuses Co-Star of Assaulting Her

A Cobra Kai actress has accused one of her former co-stars of assaulting her while they were at a recent fan convention.

According to TMZ, Martin Kove, who also appeared in The Karate Kid films, was removed from the Washington State fan convention over the weekend after he allegedly assaulted his Cobra Kai co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim by biting her so hard on the arm that he nearly drew blood.

Hannah-Kim also accused Kove of kissing her arm when she cried out in pain. She told a police officer, who was working the VIP section of the Summer Con event, that the incident was completely unprovoked. The actress alleged that Kove grabbed her arm and bit down after she passed by and said hello.

The actress and her husband, Sebastian Roche, who had witnessed the entire ordeal, stated they approached Kove after the incident and told him his actions were unacceptable. However, he allegedly “was furious and outraged and visibly angry” when Hannah-Kim told him “calmly” not to bite her.

“He insisted he bit me for fun,” she claimed.

Law enforcement at the scene informed Kove that what he had done was a crime, and he needed to stay until the situation was resolved.

The ‘Cobra Kai’ Actress Ultimately Decides Not to Press Charges Against Her Co-Star

However, Hannah-Kim ultimately decided not to press charges against her Cobra Kai co-star. She did request an informational report to be taken with statements.

Photos at the scene revealed what police called a “very noticeable bite mark” on Hannah-Kim’s arm. The mark was also “turning blue and bruising.”

After being confronted by law enforcement, Kove ultimately realized his actions were inappropriate. He apologized to Hannah-Kim and her husband in front of the officers.

He was then removed from the event, with law enforcement instructing him not to behave in that manner again.

In documents obtained by PEOPLE, it was revealed that Kove bit Hannah-Kim “out of jest.”

“He thought he was being funny,’ the report revealed. “And they play fight all the time on the set of Cobra Kai.

“He did not think it was a big deal,” the report added.

Meanwhile, Hannah-Kim expressed her upset and informed Kove that he “legitimately caused her pain.”

After being told his actions would not be tolerated in the future, Kove reiterated that “he was just messing around.” The actor then declined to write a handwritten statement about the ordeal.

Kove originally starred as John Kreese in the original 1984 movie The Karate Kid. He reprised his role in sequels and then in Cobra Kai.