Coachella 2026 Headliners Revealed — See the Full Lineup

The lineup for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2026 just dropped, leaving plenty of concertgoers with mixed emotions.

The Coachella Instagram account announced, “Hard launch. Passes on sale Friday, September 19 at 11 a.m. PT. Register now for access.”

The headliners for the two weekends, April 10-12 and April 17-19, 2026, are Sabrina Carpenter on Friday, Justin Bieber on Saturday, and Karol G on Sunday. Italian DJ Anyma will also present the world premiere of something called “Anyma presents Æden.”

Other notable artists performing on Friday include Teddy Swims, KATSEYE, Central Cee, Sexyy Red, Ethel Cain, Dijon, The XX, Disclosure, and Nine Inch Noize. Saturday’s lineup features The Strokes, Given, Addison Rae, Labrinth, Sombr, Swan Lee, Royal Otis, and David Byrne. On Sunday, attendees can expect performances from Young Thug, BIGBANG, Laufey, Major Lazer, Iggy Pop, FKA Twigs, and Subtronics.

Music Fans React to Coachella 2026’s Lineup: ‘This is Terrible’

Despite the fanfare, many Coachella lovers were nonplussed with the 2026 lineup.

“Did you guys forget it’s your 25th anniversary…this is terrible. Half of this lineup has played the last 2 years,” one beleaguered concertgoer wrote in the comments section. “The only ones freaking out are the Kpop lovers,” another jaded music fan wrote, likely referring to BIGBANG’s inclusion.

However, at least one Coachella fan defended the 2026 lineup.

“Good for them. Fans are just insufferable each time. They’re somehow surprised that other people want to be at the front for other artists. It ain’t a concert, it’s a festival,’ they wrote.

Of course, Coachella 2026 headliners Carpenter, Bieber, and Karol G are all riding high on new album releases. Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend dropped last month, Bieber delivered Swag (and a bonus Swag II) in July, and Karol G unleashed Tropicoqueta in June.

Next year’s festival builds on the success of the 2025 event, which featured headliners like Lady Gaga, Green Day, Travis Scott, and Post Malone.

Coachella 2026 passes go on sale Friday, September 19, at 11 a.m. PT. YouTube will again be the exclusive livestream partner for both weekends.