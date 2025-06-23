CNN’s Anderson Cooper Forced To Evacuate Amid Missile Attack While Live From Israel

Anderson Cooper was reporting live from Israel when, suddenly, sirens forced him to evacuate amid an incoming missile attack. He, alongside his CNN crew, took refuge in a bomb shelter, expecting a missile to hit their area in minutes.

In a video shared on his X account, the 58-year-old Cooper is shown interviewing international correspondent Clarissa Ward and Jerusalem Correspondent Jeremy Diamond on Monday, June 23, at around 3 a.m. local time. While talking about the conflict between Israel and Iran, a loud alarm is heard on the broadcast.

CNN's Anderson Cooper, Clarissa Ward and Jeremy Diamond evacuate after receiving a 10-minute warning of an incoming missile in Tel Aviv, Israel. pic.twitter.com/h0MfOjwcXj — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) June 23, 2025

Ward informs the viewers about the alert, and the three of them are then directed to take refuge in a bomb shelter.

Before moving to the bomb shelter to continue the interview, Cooper briefly exchanged a few words with a member of his CNN crew, asking if the broadcast was possible.

“All right. I think we’re going to head down to the shelters. Chuck, do we have capabilities as we go down?” Anderson asked.

“Just checking your microphones. Be ready in a second,” Chuck, the crew member, responded.

’10-Minute Window’

Despite the tense moment, Cooper continued to report on the ongoing situation, saying that he would continue reporting from the bomb shelter.

“So, these are the alerts that go out on all of our phones when you’re in Israel. It’s a 10-minute warning of incoming missiles or something incoming from Iran,” Cooper said live on air. “So, now the location we’re in has a verbal alarm telling people to go down into bomb shelters. So, we have about a 10-minute window to get down into a bomb shelter.”

“And we’ll continue to try to broadcast from that, that bomb shelter. And even if we can, on the way down,” Cooper added.

Eventually, Anderson Cooper continued reporting on the Middle East conflict, resuming his interview with Calrissa Ward and Jeremy Diamond. As the newscast went on, so did the sirens.

The live broadcast was briefly interrupted due to a connection error. However, the connection was then quickly reestablished.

This impromptu evacuation occurred days after Donald Trump announced the bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites.