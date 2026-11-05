CNN Anchor Quits, Teases Big Move

Bianna Golodryga, CNN’s global-affairs journalist, recently announced that she is moving on to new career opportunities.

Videos by Suggest

Golodryga made the announcement on X.

“After nine wonderful years at CNN, I’ve decided to leave for an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up. I’m grateful for the experiences, friendships and support from fabulous colleagues during my CNN years. Exciting news to share very soon!” she wrote.

According to Variety, Golodryga is in negotiations with Politico, where she is in line to cover global affairs, and CBS News, where she could serve as a contributor.

Three people with knowledge of the discussions told the outlet that the talks are still fluid, and may not come to fruition.

If both deals do come to fruition, she would have accomplished something twice in her career that many can’t: an agreement that lets her work for two different news organizations at the same time.

Golodryga, who has been at CNN since 2017, spent two years as a contributor while co-anchoring CBS This Morning along with Gayle King, John Dickerson and Norah O’Donnell. She was also a contributor to CBS News as well.

One person familiar with the situation says that Golodryga realized she may have less room to expand at CNN since they’re cutting back on hours given to veteran correspondent Christiane Amanpour.

Amanpour recently announced she would leave CNN after nearly four decades.

Before her time at CNN and CBS News, Golodryga was the news and finance anchor for Yahoo News. Before that, she co-anchored the weekend edition of Good Morning America while she also covered business news for ABC News.