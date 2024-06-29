‘Clue’ & ‘Roseanne’ Star Martin Mull Dead at 80

Beloved actor and comedian Martin Mull has tragically passed away at the age of 80. Mull had been battling a long-term illness before his passing.

Mull’s daughter, Maggie Mull, announced the news of her father’s passing on Instagram on Friday, June 28. “I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness,” her statement began.

Beloved Actor Martin Mull Dies at 80

Maggie Mull’s statement continued, describing her father’s successful acting career. She also discussed how her father would be missed by many – especially his dogs.

“He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable. And also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials. He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny. My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and — the sign of a truly exceptional person — by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously,” her statement concluded.

Mull was best known for his roles in Roseanne, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Arrested Development, Clue, and Community. Mull was nominated for an Emmy for his part in Veep.

Fans Online Mourn Mull’s Passing

Of course, as soon as the news of Mull’s passing hit the web, fans flocked to social media to share their condolences.

“My deepest condolences. Your father was and forever will be an icon whose star will continue to shine bright,” one fan commented.

“Oh my God, Maggie, I am so sorry. He was a remarkably talented man. My heart goes out to you and your family,” another added.

“I’m so sad to hear this and may his memory be a blessing to all who loved him. There was and still is no bigger fan of his than me. A legend,” one stated.