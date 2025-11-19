Cleaning Lady Shot Dead After Knocking On The Wrong Door In Indiana

A cleaning lady was just trying to do her job when she was brutally shot and killed in Indiana. Now, an Indiana man is facing charges in her death.

The cleaning lady knocked on the wrong door while trying to go to her latest cleaning. That’s when Curt Andersen allegedly shot and killed Maria Florinda Rios Perez de Velásquez on his front porch.

Police have charged him with voluntary manslaughter in the slaying. Police responded to a 911 call about a possible home invasion. However, upon arriving, they found the cleaning lady dead on the front porch of the home. She died from a gunshot wound to the head.

According to investigators, Andersen allegedly fired at her through the front door of his home. Further investigation revealed that the cleaning lady had gone to the wrong home. But they determined that she didn’t enter the home.

Cleaning Lady Shot Dead

Additionally, her husband, Mauricio Velásquez, had witnessed the whole thing. He was just a few feet away when the cleaning lady died.

He told 13News: “It’s not easy when the person you love, your partner at home, is taken from you just like that. For me, at that moment, seeing my wife in my arms, already lifeless, covered in blood, I felt like they tore everything from me.”

Velásquez was a mother of four. Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood spoke out about the tragic shooting.

He said, “This is a tragedy for everyone involved. And our hearts and prayers are with her family as they navigate this difficult time.”

He continued, “Our duty is to examine the facts, apply the law fairly and equally, and ensure that justice is served without bias and influence.”

Meanwhile, Andersen’s Defense attorney, Guy Relford, also released a statement.

“While we are disappointed that the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office has elected to file criminal charges against Mr. Curt Andersen, I look forward to proving in court that his actions were fully justified by the ‘castle doctrine’ provision of Indiana’s self-defense law,” he wrote.

“That law allows a person to use reasonable force, including deadly force, if he reasonably believes that such force is necessary to prevent an unlawful entry into his home,” the attorney wrote.