Classic Rock Band Announces Hiatus From Concerts

Classic rock band The Cult have announced that they’re taking a step back from touring after a very busy few years of performances. But they have no intention of putting down the pen.

Videos by Suggest

The Cult is a British rock band that has been active since 1983, aside from a couple of breaks. They reformed for the second time in 2006 and have been touring heavily for the past few years.

On their Instagram, they announced that they’ll finish their upcoming dates and then retire to the studio for now.

“Mother Nature has a cycle of change & evolution that is inevitable. The moon’s phases change, tides rise & fall. Change is necessary for creation and rebirth,” they wrote in their post.

After that mystical introduction, they announced that they have “decided to step away from touring for an undetermined amount of time.”

They will still play the remaining dates on their North American The Cult/Death Cult 8525 Tour, however. This will see them performing till October 30, for their Los Angeles set at the Shrine Auditorium.

The Cult Sincerely Thanks Their Fans’ Commitment

“Ours is a communal bond,” they wrote, addressing their fans, “and it will not be broken, simply paused.”

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the love and support. It keeps us alive.”

They further elaborated on their reasons for stepping away from live shows. “We have toured extensively over the last few years and we shall now shift our focus to writing, recording new music, and exploring other projects that shall be revealed over time.”

“It is a time for us to turn inward to recharge our spiritual batteries.”

They are excited to eventually return to the stage with “and even stronger fire and energy that we will share with all of you.”

Billy and Ian shared separate statements where they shared their “deepest gratitude.”

“It’s been a beautiful three years celebrating our music with the Cult family around the world,” wrote Billy.

“I am deeply grateful to be connected to our Cult family as we ready ourselves for our final five shows for some time,” shared Ian.