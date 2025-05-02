Classic Pop Singer Hajji Alejandro Dead at 70, Cause of Death Released

Veteran Filipino singer and actor Hajji Alejandro has died.

Videos by Suggest

Alejandro lost his life after a courageous fight against stage 4 colon cancer. He was 70.

Alejandro’s death was announced on April 22 through a family statement shared via Facebook by Girlie Rodis, the manager of singer-actress Rachel Alejandro, who is Alejandro’s daughter.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Dad and Son, Angelito “Hajji” T. Alejandro,” the Alejandro family wrote in their statement.

“We appreciate your understanding and support during this difficult time. To God be the glory,” the family added.

Meanehile, Alejandro’s fight against stage 4 colon cancer was first shared publicly in March by his longtime partner, Alynna Velasquez. She disclosed his condition during an interview featured in a vlog by broadcast journalist Julius Babao, per Billboard.

Hajji Alejandro Kicked Off His Career in the 1970s

Hajji Alejandro began his musical career in the 1970s, earning the title “Kilabot ng Mga Kolehiyala” or “Heartthrob of College Girls.” His charm and talent propelled him to widespread fame, making him a household name throughout the ’70s and well into the ’80s.

According to Billboard, after his time with the Circus Band, Alejandro launched a successful solo career in 1976, earning recognition for timeless hits like “Nakapagtataka,” “Panakip Butas,” “Tag-araw, Tag-Ulan,” “Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika,” and many more. Alejandro also recorded “Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika,” a masterpiece composed by National Artist Ryan Cayabyab, which claimed the grand prize at the inaugural Metro Manila Popular Music Festival in 1978.

According to Rappler, he is survived by his children: Rachel, a singer and theater artist, and Barni, a chef—both from his first marriage to Myrna Demauro. He also leaves behind Ali, the drummer of DeLara, his son with his second wife, Rio Diaz, a former beauty queen and television personality who passed away from colon cancer in 2004. Additionally, he is survived by another daughter, Michelle.