Classic Film Actress Dies of Shingles Complications: Kim Ji-mee Was 85

Kim Ji-mee, one of the most beloved figures in Korean cinema and often dubbed the “Elizabeth Taylor of Korea,” has died at the age of 85.

Her death was confirmed by The Korean Herald, who reported she passed away on December 9 in Los Angeles. They cited local industry reports before revealing her health has been declining recently thanks to shingles.

Shingles can lead to severe complications in older adults, including nerve pain and systemic issues. In Kim’s case, the condition led to a rapid health decline. Medical experts emphasize that early diagnosis and treatment are critical, as risks increase significantly with age.

The outlet wrote that the Korean Film Council and the Korea Actors Association are working closely with her family to begin making funeral arrangements.

Born Kim Myung-ja on July 15, 1940, in Daedeok, South Chungcheong Province, Kim Ji-mee began her film career at just 17. She was cast in director Kim Ki-young’s 1957 movie The Twilight Train. Her striking looks, expressive acting and magnetic screen presence quickly made her a standout star in a burgeoning film industry.

Kim Ji-mee Was An Incredibly Accomplished Actress

Kim Ji-mee has led an astonishing career, full of awards, festivals, and building her own production company.

Over the course of nearly five decades, Kim appeared in more than 700 films. An extraordinary body of work that showcased her range from melodrama to action and historical epics. She became one of the defining actresses of Korean cinema’s golden age in the 1960s and 1970s. Her performances earned her multiple awards, including top acting honors at prestigious domestic festivals like the Daejong Film Awards and Baeksang Arts Awards.

Beyond her work in front of the camera, Kim also made significant contributions behind the scenes. She founded the production company Jimi Film and served as a member of the Korean Film Council, helping shape the industry she had been part of for so long.

Fans remember Kim Ji-mee not only for her remarkable talent and prolific career but also for her influence on generations of actors and filmmakers. Her work remains a testament to a vibrant era in Korean film history.